2017 SEC Baseball Tournament Day 4 Recap, Notes and NCAA Tournament Picture

We saw three games on Friday in the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament that had large implications on the NCAA Tournament.

The first game on Friday came from the winner’s bracket as Florida faced Mississippi State. That game is normally played on Thursday night, but because of rain it was pushed back to Friday.

However, I have not given the grounds crew at Hoover enough credit for the job they have done. It’s incredible that we’ve only been one game behind with the weather we had on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Game 12: Florida – 12 Mississippi State – 3

This game looked like it was decided as the eighth inning started with Mississippi cruising to a 3-0 lead and the Florida offense stagnant. But then the Gators exploded for 11 runs in the eighth to remain undefeated in the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament. Deacon Liput started the eighth win a single and then capped it off with a 3-RBI double. This was a very disheartening loss for the Bulldogs, and on top of that they had to turn right back around and play the final game on Friday. The Gators move onto the semi-final game on Saturday to play the winner of Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Game 13: Kentucky – 1 South Carolina – 3

The Kentucky offense continued to struggle after not scoring at all against LSU and Alex Lange on Thursday night. They played small ball for a single run in the first when they had the South Carolina starter on the ropes. They held onto that 1-run lead until the seventh inning when South Carolina put a three spot on the board thanks to a TJ Hopkins pinch-hit 3-run home run. Both starters were outstanding. Justin Lewis lasted 5.1 scoreless innings allowing just 1 hit and a walk with 6 strikeouts for the Wildcats. Adam Hill gave up one unearned run in 6 innings on 3 hits and 3 walks with 6 strikeouts for the Gamecocks. Kentucky is eliminated from the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament, while South Carolina stays alive to play LSU on Saturday in the semi-final game.

Game 14: Mississippi State – 2 Arkansas – 9

This was a 1-1, pitcher’s duel for five and a half innings until Arkansas exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth. That would be the second time on the day the Mississippi State bullpen would get touched up in a disastrous inning. Blaine Knight added to the great pitching performances in the SEC Baseball Tournament by giving up 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits and a walk over 6.2 innings with 9 strikeouts. Chad Spanberger continued his hot hitting with a pair of doubles to go along with two walks. The game got a little silly at the end when Brent Rooker came in to pitch in the eighth with two outs. He walked a batter and gave up a double before getting the last out of the inning. Mississippi State would be eliminated, while Arkansas moves on to play Florida on Saturday.

NCAA Tournament Picture: The two losses for Mississippi State kiledl any chances of them hosting a regional. Just like LSU, winning the first two games in this tournament solidifies Florida as a national seed. Kentucky should still be a regional host, but I don’t think they earn a national seed at this point. South Carolina remains hopeful that it will earn an at-large bid with another big win in this tournament. A win over Florida on Saturday should firmly put them in the NCAA Tournament with a top 30 RPI. I think Arkansas has done enough at this point to earn a regional host, but another win on Saturday should certainly do the job.

Day 5 Preview: Saturday’s semi-final games will be single elimination. So even though Florida and LSU haven’t lost yet in the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament, a loss on Saturday would eliminate them. Both of those teams are locked and loaded with their number two pitchers set to go in Jared Poche and Brady Singer. South Carolina has been on fire in this tournament playing with their backs against the wall. we’ll see if they have anything left against Florida on Saturday. Chad Spanberger has been a showstopper in this tournament, and I can’t wait to see what he does for Arkansas on Saturday against an LSU team that looks unbeatable right now.