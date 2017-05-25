CBD Photo Gallery: Maine 2 Hartford 1

The Maine Black Bears defeated the Hartford Hawks 2-1 in 11 innings in an elimination game during the 2017 America East Tournament. Here are some of the best pics from the game. You can check out a full gallery by clicking here.

Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford infielder Zachary Ardito (12) hustles out of the box after laying down a bunt during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears matchup in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford infielder Zachary Ardito (12) swings for a pitch during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine catcher Christopher Bec (9) swings for a pitch during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford infielder Ben Bengtson (8) swings for a pitch between the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine pitcher Justin Courtney (36) throws a pitch during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine infielder Caleb Kerbs (28) throws to first base for a putout between the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine third baseman Cody Pasic (16) throws the ball to first base during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford pitcher Brian Stepniak (39) throws a pitch during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine pitcher Justin Courtney (36) chips mud out of his cleats during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears matchup in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford catcher Robert Carmody (5) watches his flyball during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears matchup in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine infielder Hernen Sardinas (13) throws the ball to first base during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears matchup in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine infielder Hernen Sardinas (13) throws the ball to first base during the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears matchup in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford outfielder Nick Campana (14) swings for a pitch during a matchup between the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament. Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Hartford outfielder Ashton Bardzell (9) swings for a pitch during a matchup between the Hartford Hawks and Maine Black Bears in the America East tournament.