2017 SEC Baseball Tournament: Arkansas Throws 7 Inning No-Hitter (Recap and Photos)

Arkansas stays alive in the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament with a 12-0 win over the Auburn Tigers on Thursday night.

The Razorbacks pitching staff wasn’t exactly sharp on Thursday night, but they ended up no-hitting the Auburn Tigers in 7 innings.

The pitching was definitely good enough to support the 11 runs that Arkansas put on the board.

The story of the game early on was of Chad Spanberger as he hit 3 home runs in his first three at-bats in the game. He finished the game 3-4 with 3 runs scored and 7 RBI, and was walked twice.

However, he was quickly overshadowed by the pitching staff as three Arkansas pitchers combined to throw a 7 inning no-hitter. It was the first no-hitter in SEC Baseball Tournament history.

Dominic Taccolini started things off and went two innings, but was removed because he walked four batters. Matt Cronin followed him and went three innings, walking three and striking out six. Josh Alberius pitched the final two innings walking none and striking out one.

Cronin ended up with the win in the no-hit effort.

Jake Arledge was 3-4 with 2 runs and an RBI. Eric Cole and Jax Biggers also had multiple hits in this game.

Auburn worked seven free passes in the game, but never could come away with a hit. The Tigers are now eliminated from the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament and await their regional next weekend.

Arkansas moves on to face the loser of the Florida and Mississippi State game on Friday.

NCAA Tournament Picture: Auburn had little to no shot at earning a regional host in Hoover, so they’ll just prepare for next weekend. Arkansas still has a chance to host a regional next weekend if they can get one more win in Hoover.