CBD Photo Gallery: Albany 3 Maine 0

Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine Black Bears Christopher Bec (9) at the plate between the Maine Black Bears and Albany Great Danes in the America East tournament.
The Albany Great Danes picked up a 3-0 victory over the Maine Black Bears in the opening game of the 2017 America East Tournament. Picking up the win for the Great Danes is Jack McClure who moves to 4-1 while Jonah Normandeau got the loss for the Black Bears. Here are some of the best pics from the game and the full gallery is available by clicking here
.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine Black Bears Christopher Bec (9) at the plate between the Maine Black Bears and Albany Great Danes in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Albany Great Danes Alex Thul (10) celebrates his homer with Albany Great Danes Nick Kondo (4) between the Maine Black Bears and Albany Great Danes in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine Black Bears pitcher Jonah Normandeau (37) throws a pitch during a game between the Maine Black Bears and Albany Great Danes in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Albany Great Danes Jack McClure (18) throws a pitch during a game between the Maine Black Bears and Albany Great Danes in the America East tournament.
Friday, May 19, 2017; Lowell, MA; Maine Black Bears Hernen Sardinas (13) between the Maine Black Bears and Albany Great Danes in the America East tournament.