2017 SEC Baseball Tournament: LSU Dismantles Missouri 10-3 – Recap and Photos

The LSU Tigers defeated the Missouri Tigers 10-3 in game six of the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament Wednesday night.

Cole Freeman led the LSU attack going 4-4 with 2 runs scored and 4 RBI, including a 3-run home run.

Kramer Robertson and Antoine Duplantis also had multiple hits in this game. The 1-3 hitters for LSU were 8-13 in this game with 6 runs scored and 7 RBI.

LSU starting pitcher Caleb Gilbert was brilliant in his five innings of work allowing just 1 run on 3 hits and a walk with 3 strikeouts. His night was cut short due to a rain delay in the bottom of the fifth.

Missouri got on the board first with a solo home run from Kameron Misner in the second inning. But they wouldn’t score again until the eighth inning. They added single runs in the eighth and ninth. Pinch hitter Nelson Mompierre hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Missouri will face South Carolina tomorrow in an elimination game. That will be the second game on Thursday, around 1 p.m.

LSU remains in the winner’s bracket and will face Kentucky in the nightcap on Thursday at around 8 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Picture: Missouri is an interesting team as they started the season hot, went ice cold, and then finished the season strong. I still think they’d need to win two more games in Hoover to have a shot at getting an at-large bid.

LSU is safely in the NCAA Tournament, and they’re a lock to host a regional. One more win in the SEC Baseball Tournament should lock up a top eight seed as well.