Northern Essex Banned from NJCAA World Series due to Brawl

Northern Essex (Massachusetts) Community College has been banned from the NJCAA Division 3 College World Series after an eighth inning bench clearing brawl that according to witnesses lasted about a minute. After the bench clearing incident, the umpires declared the game over in the eighth inning in which Northern Essex was leading 8-3 and only three outs away from their sixth straight NJCAA Division 3 World Series trip. You can check out the full article by clicking here from the Eagle Tribune.

