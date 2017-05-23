La Salle’s Mike Lake relieved as Head Coach

PHILADELPHIA – La Salle University Director of Athletics Bill Bradshaw announced Tuesday that Mike Lake has been relieved of his coaching duties as head baseball coach.

“I want to thank Coach Lake for his dedication and commitment to our baseball program,” Bradshaw said. “We appreciate the work that Mike and his staff have done to help our student-athletes both academically and athletically.”

Lake recently completed his 10th season as head coach of the Explorers after spending the previous four years as top assistant. As head coach, he compiled an overall record of 192-327-2.

A national search for Lake’s replacement will begin immediately.