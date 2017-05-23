Cincinnati head coach Ty Neal resigns effective Immediately

CINCINNATI – University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics Mike Bohn announced Tuesday that baseball head coach Ty Neal has resigned his position for personal reasons.

Neal recently completed his fourth season at UC with a record of 91-130-1.

“We respect Coach Neal’s decision to step down,” Bohn said. “We appreciate what Ty has done to escalate the academic and athletic profiles of the program with an APR score which improved from 948 to 989 and an RPI which improved 147 spots over the past four years. We wish him the best moving forward.”

Cincinnati finished the 2017 regular season with a 28-28 record overall and a 10-14 mark in American Athletic Conference play.

Ted Tom will serve as the program’s interim head coach for the 2017 postseason. Tom is in his third season at UC and had a 203-193 record in seven seasons as the head coach at Shawnee State University.

The No. 6 Bearcats fell to No. 3 UConn, 12-3, in the opening game of the American Athletic Conference Championship Tuesday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida and face No. 7 Memphis at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday in an elimination game.