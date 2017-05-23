2017 WAC Postseason Awards Announced

MESA, Ariz. – The Western Athletic Conference has announced its All-WAC baseball teams and major awards as selected by the league’s nine head coaches. Grand Canyon’s Garrison Schwartz was named WAC Player of the Year while CSU Bakersfield’s Max Carter was named WAC Pitcher of the Year. Sacramento State’s Parker Brahms was named WAC Freshman of the Year and GCU’s Andy Stankiewicz was named WAC Coach of the Year.
Schwartz, a junior outfielder from Chandler, Ariz., posted a .384 batting average to help lead the Lopes to their second WAC regular season title in the past three seasons. He led the WAC with 12 doubles in conference play and was tied for third with 32 RBIs. He also hit five home runs and was tied for second in the WAC with 18 walks in league play.
Carter, a senior right-hander from Bakersfield, Calif., went 5-1 in WAC play, posting a 2.78 earned run average in eight appearances. His 58.1 innings pitched in league play was tops in the WAC and his .198 opponent batting average ranked second in conference action. With 39 strikeouts and just eight walks in WAC play, he also hit .259 in 85 at-bats for the ‘Runners.
Brahms, a right-handed pitcher from Calabasas, Calif., had the second-lowest ERA in WAC-play at 2.09, which was best among starting pitchers. His 51.2 innings pitched was second in the conference and his .207 opposing batting average ranked him third.
Stankiewicz led the Lopes to their second conference title in the last three seasons. Having recently completed his sixth season at GCU, he holds a record of 183-140-1 overall and 71-33 in conference play. It is the first WAC Coach of the Year award for the Pepperdine graduate.
2017 First Team All-WAC
Catcher: Mason Fishback, Jr., NM State
First Base: Ian Evans, Jr., Grand Canyon
Second Base: David Metzgar, Sr., CSU Bakersfield
Third Base: Tyler Wyatt, So., Grand Canyon
Shortstop: Ryan Grotjohn, Sr., CSU Bakersfield
Outfield: Garrison Schwartz, Jr., Grand Canyon
Outfield: Tom Lerouge, Jr., Grand Canyon
Outfield: Dan Hetzel, Sr., NM State
At-Large: Ian Dawkins, Jr., Sacramento State
At-Large: LJ Hatch, Sr., NM State
Starting Pitcher: Max Carter, Sr., CSU Bakersfield
Starting Pitcher: Parker Brahms, Fr., Sacramento State
Relief Pitcher: AJ Franks, Sr., Grand Canyon
At-Large: Kyle Bradish, So., NM State
2017 Second Team All-WAC
Catcher: Junior Felix, Sr., CSU Bakersfield
First Base: Tristen Carranza, So., NM State
Second Base: Brent Sakurai, Sr., NM State
Third Base: Mahlik Jones, Sr., CSU Bakersfield
Shortstop: Trent Goodrich, Sr., Sacramento State
Outfield: Aaron Stroosma, Sr., Seattle U
Outfield: Andrew Penner, Jr., CSU Bakersfield
Outfield: Zach Thomas, Jr., Chicago State
At-Large: Vinny Esposito, Jr., Sacramento State
At-Large: Jack Pauley, So., Northern Colorado
Starting Pitcher: Jonathan Groff, Jr., NM State
Starting Pitcher: Carter Johnson, Jr., UT Rio Grande Valley
Relief Pitcher: Patrick Wolfe, Sr., Utah Valley
At-Large: Naithen Dewsnap, Jr., CSU Bakersfield
Player of the Year: Garrison Schwartz, Jr., OF, Grand Canyon
Pitcher of the Year: Max Carter, Sr., RHP, CSU Bakersfield
Freshman of the Year: Parker Brahms, RHP, Sacramento State
Coach of the Year: Andy Stankiewicz, Grand Canyon