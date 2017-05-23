2017 WAC Postseason Awards Announced

MESA, Ariz. – The Western Athletic Conference has announced its All-WAC baseball teams and major awards as selected by the league’s nine head coaches. Grand Canyon’s Garrison Schwartz was named WAC Player of the Year while CSU Bakersfield’s Max Carter was named WAC Pitcher of the Year. Sacramento State’s Parker Brahms was named WAC Freshman of the Year and GCU’s Andy Stankiewicz was named WAC Coach of the Year.

Schwartz, a junior outfielder from Chandler, Ariz., posted a .384 batting average to help lead the Lopes to their second WAC regular season title in the past three seasons. He led the WAC with 12 doubles in conference play and was tied for third with 32 RBIs. He also hit five home runs and was tied for second in the WAC with 18 walks in league play.

Carter, a senior right-hander from Bakersfield, Calif., went 5-1 in WAC play, posting a 2.78 earned run average in eight appearances. His 58.1 innings pitched in league play was tops in the WAC and his .198 opponent batting average ranked second in conference action. With 39 strikeouts and just eight walks in WAC play, he also hit .259 in 85 at-bats for the ‘Runners.

Brahms, a right-handed pitcher from Calabasas, Calif., had the second-lowest ERA in WAC-play at 2.09, which was best among starting pitchers. His 51.2 innings pitched was second in the conference and his .207 opposing batting average ranked him third.

Stankiewicz led the Lopes to their second conference title in the last three seasons. Having recently completed his sixth season at GCU, he holds a record of 183-140-1 overall and 71-33 in conference play. It is the first WAC Coach of the Year award for the Pepperdine graduate.





2017 First Team All-WAC

Catcher: Mason Fishback, Jr., NM State

First Base: Ian Evans, Jr., Grand Canyon

Second Base: David Metzgar, Sr., CSU Bakersfield

Third Base: Tyler Wyatt, So., Grand Canyon

Shortstop: Ryan Grotjohn, Sr., CSU Bakersfield

Outfield: Garrison Schwartz, Jr., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Tom Lerouge, Jr., Grand Canyon

Outfield: Dan Hetzel, Sr., NM State

At-Large: Ian Dawkins, Jr., Sacramento State

At-Large: LJ Hatch, Sr., NM State

Starting Pitcher: Max Carter, Sr., CSU Bakersfield

Starting Pitcher: Parker Brahms, Fr., Sacramento State

Relief Pitcher: AJ Franks, Sr., Grand Canyon

At-Large: Kyle Bradish, So., NM State

2017 Second Team All-WAC

Catcher: Junior Felix, Sr., CSU Bakersfield

First Base: Tristen Carranza, So., NM State

Second Base: Brent Sakurai, Sr., NM State

Third Base: Mahlik Jones, Sr., CSU Bakersfield

Shortstop: Trent Goodrich, Sr., Sacramento State

Outfield: Aaron Stroosma, Sr., Seattle U

Outfield: Andrew Penner, Jr., CSU Bakersfield

Outfield: Zach Thomas, Jr., Chicago State

At-Large: Vinny Esposito, Jr., Sacramento State

At-Large: Jack Pauley, So., Northern Colorado

Starting Pitcher: Jonathan Groff, Jr., NM State

Starting Pitcher: Carter Johnson, Jr., UT Rio Grande Valley

Relief Pitcher: Patrick Wolfe, Sr., Utah Valley

At-Large: Naithen Dewsnap, Jr., CSU Bakersfield

