2017 SEC Baseball Tournament Day One Recap and Reactions

Here we take a look at day one of the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament and how each game affects the NCAA Tournament picture.

Game 1: South Carolina – 7 Vanderbilt – 4

The Gamecocks came out swinging with a 2-run home run in the first inning by Carlos Cortes, and then added another run in the second on a solo shot from Jonah Bride. However, Vanderbilt struck back with three runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game on a bases clearing double by Will Toffey. The Gamecocks took the lead right back in the third with a solo home run from Justin Row. It took till the seventh, but Vanderbilt tied it back up with a solo home run from the number nine hitter Connor Kaiser. The two teams remained tied until the top of the 11th when South Carolina put three on the board thanks to three walks and two doubles surrendered by Vanderbilt pitching. Tyler Johnson was masterful in relief for South Carolina striking out eight in 4.1 innings to finish the game.

NCAA Tournament Picture: The Gamecocks desperately needed this win to get back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. I still think they have more work to do in Hoover before they can get in. Vanderbilt is still safe for the NCAA Tournament, but any hopes they had of hosting a regional are gone.

Game 2: Missouri – 12 Texas A&M – 7

The only thing that could slow down the offense in this game was the rain. Missouri put up 12 runs on the Aggies. Robbie Glendinning had the big hit with a grand slam in the fourth inning. He finished the game 2-5 with 2 runs scored and 5 RBI. The skies opened up and caused a long rain delay in the bottom of the sixth with Missouri up 11-7. By the time play resumed the bats had gotten cold. The Tigers added a lone run in the seventh and that was it the rest of the way.

NCAA Tournament Picture: Texas A&M is safe for the NCAA Tournament, but they are limping into the postseason after getting eliminated on day one. Missouri is finishing the season strong, but I still think they need another win or two to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament. They’ll face second seeded LSU on Wednesday.

Game 3: Ole Miss – 4 Auburn – 5

The 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament was in need of a pitcher’s duel, and that’s what they got between Auburn and Ole Miss. The Tigers threw their best two starters at the Rebels in Keegan Thompson and Casey Mize. But it was the Rebels who jumped out to an early lead scoring single runs in the first two innings, chasing Thompson out of the game after just three innings. But Auburn took the lead in the fourth with three runs. Jonah Todd put Auburn ahead with a 2-RBI double. Mize came on in the fourth and was lights out until giving up the tying run in the sixth, but Auburn came right back with a solo home run from Blake Logan. The Tigers added an insurance run in the eighth, which would loom large as Ole Miss got a solo home run in the ninth to make it a one run game. Mize finished the game with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings pitched for the win.

Day 1 Reaction: The ball was flying out of the park on Tuesday. The wind was certainly blowing out with the rain coming in, and the hitters in games one and two took advantage. That also helped lead to some long games. But more than that, the pitching was very sloppy on day one with 28 walks combined in the first two games. That’s an absurd amount of free passes. Auburn and Ole Miss was by far the best game of the day, and hopefully there will be more like them on day two.

Looking ahead to Day 2: With the first two games going so long and a long rain delay pushing the game three start time back to 8 p.m., game four was back until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. So Mississippi State and Georgia will square off on Wednesday morning. The Bulldogs will try to become the third double-digit seed to pick-up a win in round one. South Carolina fights for its NCAA Tournament hopes in game two on Wednesday against a Kentucky team looking to earn a regional host. Red hot LSU gets to face the 11 seed in Missouri in the 4:30 game. And then Auburn faces off against the one seed in Florida for the nightcap.