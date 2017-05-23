2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll for May 22nd

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.
Oregon State, displaying a 45-4 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for nine straight weeks. North Carolina stays at No. 2, Florida moves up two spots to take the No. 3 position, Texas Tech moves up one to check in at No. 4 and Louisville drops three spots to round out the top five. Every team from last week’s top-10 return this week.
The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.
The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.
|
|NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MAY 22)
|Rk.
|School
|Conference
|Record
|Pvs.
|1.
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|45-4
|1
|2.
|North Carolina
|ACC
|44-11
|3
|3.
|Florida
|SEC
|40-15
|5
|4.
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|42-13
|4
|5.
|Louisville
|ACC
|46-9
|2
|6.
|LSU
|SEC
|39-17
|9
|7.
|TCU
|Big 12
|39-14
|7
|8.
|Kentucky
|SEC
|38-18
|6
|9.
|Virginia
|ACC
|41-13
|8
|10.
|Long Beach State
|Big West
|35-16-1
|10
|11.
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|37-14
|11
|12.
|Arkansas
|SEC
|39-15
|16
|13.
|Southern Miss
|Conference USA
|44-12
|17
|14.
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|36-17
|15
|15.
|Clemson
|ACC
|39-17
|12
|16.
|Cal State Fullerton
|Big West
|33-19
|14
|17.
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|38-17
|20
|18.
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|42-13
|18
|19.
|St. John’s
|Big East
|40-9
|19
|20.
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|34-22
|13
|21.
|Missouri State
|Missouri Valley
|37-15
|21
|22.
|Houston
|American Athletic
|36-19
|26
|23.
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|34-18-1
|28
|24.
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|34-20
|22
|25.
|UCF
|American Athletic
|38-18
|29
|26.
|Auburn
|SEC
|34-22
|25
|27.
|Florida State
|ACC
|35-20
|–
|28.
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|36-20
|24
|29.
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Belt
|37-18
|–
|30.
|Baylor
|Big 12
|34-19
|27
|Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Bethune-Cookman, Dallas Baptist, Gonzaga, Illinois-Chicago, Indiana, Jackson State, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, Loyola Marymount, Maryland, McNeese State, Mercer, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico State, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, San Diego, SE Louisiana, South Alabama, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee Tech, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia, Yale.
|Dropped out: USF (23), Old Dominion (30).
|By conference: SEC 7, ACC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Big West 2, Big East 1, Conference USA 1, Missouri Valley 1, Sun Belt 1.