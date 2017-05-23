2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll for May 22nd

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 45-4 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for nine straight weeks. North Carolina stays at No. 2, Florida moves up two spots to take the No. 3 position, Texas Tech moves up one to check in at No. 4 and Louisville drops three spots to round out the top five. Every team from last week’s top-10 return this week.

The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MAY 22) Rk. School Conference Record Pvs. 1. Oregon State Pac-12 45-4 1 2. North Carolina ACC 44-11 3 3. Florida SEC 40-15 5 4. Texas Tech Big 12 42-13 4 5. Louisville ACC 46-9 2 6. LSU SEC 39-17 9 7. TCU Big 12 39-14 7 8. Kentucky SEC 38-18 6 9. Virginia ACC 41-13 8 10. Long Beach State Big West 35-16-1 10 11. Stanford Pac-12 37-14 11 12. Arkansas SEC 39-15 16 13. Southern Miss Conference USA 44-12 17 14. Arizona Pac-12 36-17 15 15. Clemson ACC 39-17 12 16. Cal State Fullerton Big West 33-19 14 17. Wake Forest ACC 38-17 20 18. Michigan Big Ten 42-13 18 19. St. John’s Big East 40-9 19 20. Mississippi State SEC 34-22 13 21. Missouri State Missouri Valley 37-15 21 22. Houston American Athletic 36-19 26 23. Nebraska Big Ten 34-18-1 28 24. Oklahoma Big 12 34-20 22 25. UCF American Athletic 38-18 29 26. Auburn SEC 34-22 25 27. Florida State ACC 35-20 – 28. Texas A&M SEC 36-20 24 29. Coastal Carolina Sun Belt 37-18 – 30. Baylor Big 12 34-19 27 Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Bethune-Cookman, Dallas Baptist, Gonzaga, Illinois-Chicago, Indiana, Jackson State, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, Loyola Marymount, Maryland, McNeese State, Mercer, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico State, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, San Diego, SE Louisiana, South Alabama, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee Tech, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia, Yale. Dropped out: USF (23), Old Dominion (30). By conference: SEC 7, ACC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Big West 2, Big East 1, Conference USA 1, Missouri Valley 1, Sun Belt 1.