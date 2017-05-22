College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CSUN Plays Spoiler By Upsetting Fullerton 8-2, Giving Long Beach Big West Title

Big West, CBD Photo Gallery
Comments

Will Colantono – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Cal-State Northridge picked up an 8-2 victory over Cal-State Fullerton allowing Long Beach State to win the Big West Regular Season title. You can check out the best pics from the game below.

Samuel Myers Picked up his 6th win of the season striking out 7 in 6.1 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Colton Eastman gave up only 1 run in 3.1 innings. Eastman was on a strict pitch count after being reactivated – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Elias Orona went 1 for 3, waking once and scored 2 of the Matador 8 runs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Taylor Bryant makes the play at 3rd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alvaro Rubalcaba went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alvaro Rubalcaba beats Timmy Richards the tag by Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Elias Orona runs down a foul ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Elias Orona walks back to his position unable to get to the fold ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Taylor Bryant – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Harrison Hart – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alvaro Rubalcaba forces Chris Prescott to start the double play – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Will Colantono – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Elias Orona rounds third on his way to score on Colantono’s double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Will Colantono – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Nolan Bumstead – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Persinger dives in head first before Will Colantono can get the ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Will Colantono leaps but is unable to reach the throw by Smith. Hank LoForte is safe at first – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Albee Weiss crosses the plate after hitting his 11th home run of the season – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Persinger – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Rick Vanderhook questions a call by home plate umpire Bud Dunklin – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Fred Smith – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Samuel Myers walks off the field with a 8-3 lead after 6.1 inning – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme