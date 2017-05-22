CSUN Plays Spoiler By Upsetting Fullerton 8-2, Giving Long Beach Big West Title

Samuel Myers Picked up his 6th win of the season striking out 7 in 6.1 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Colton Eastman gave up only 1 run in 3.1 innings. Eastman was on a strict pitch count after being reactivated – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Elias Orona went 1 for 3, waking once and scored 2 of the Matador 8 runs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Taylor Bryant makes the play at 3rd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba beats Timmy Richards the tag by Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Elias Orona runs down a foul ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Elias Orona walks back to his position unable to get to the fold ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Taylor Bryant – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Harrison Hart – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba forces Chris Prescott to start the double play – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Will Colantono – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Elias Orona rounds third on his way to score on Colantono’s double – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Will Colantono – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Nolan Bumstead – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dillon Persinger dives in head first before Will Colantono can get the ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Will Colantono leaps but is unable to reach the throw by Smith. Hank LoForte is safe at first – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Albee Weiss crosses the plate after hitting his 11th home run of the season – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dillon Persinger – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Rick Vanderhook questions a call by home plate umpire Bud Dunklin – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Fred Smith – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Samuel Myers walks off the field with a 8-3 lead after 6.1 inning – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Timmy Richards – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Cal-State Northridge picked up an 8-2 victory over Cal-State Fullerton allowing Long Beach State to win the Big West Regular Season title. You can check out the best pics from the game below.