CBD Product Review: Pocket Radar Ball Coach

I recently had the chance to test out the Pocket Radar Ball Coach Radar Gun. In the past, I had checked out the original Pocket Radar which wasn’t useful for anyone wanting consistent radar readings. Is this one better?

Yes, this tends to be more consistent in getting readings which are close to the readings you will get with the bigger radar guns while this can be used in an “always-on” mode which will take readings of every pitch thrown. This would be a great thing to use when testing out youth players at the youth levels to test on MPH improvements.

Will this replace the Stalker and Jugs guns? No, those are still the industry standard for scouts but this product is getting closer to that elite level of radar guns. I would recommend this for a youth or high school level coach for practices to test out of his players.

Editor’s Note: We were provided a Pocket Radar Ball Coach for review purposes only.