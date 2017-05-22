2017 SEC Awards Announced

HOOVER, Ala. (May, 22, 2017)—–The Southeastern Conference on Monday announced its 2017 Baseball Awards and All-SEC Teams, recognizing standout performances from this season. The 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker was named the SEC Player of the Year, Kentucky’s Sean Hjelle is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Texas A&M’s Braden Shewmake is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Kentucky’s Nick Mingione is the SEC Coach of the Year and Kentucky’s Zach Logue is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Rooker leads the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (.415), hits (85), RBI (73), home runs (20), doubles (28), slugging percentage (.873) and total bases (179). He is the first Mississippi State player to reach 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 70 RBI, and the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000.

Hjelle is 9-2 this season with a 3.17 ERA, including a 7-1 mark in SEC action with a 1.90 ERA. His nine wins this season move him into a tie for 6th place on Kentucky’s single-season wins list. Hjelle has allowed one earned run or less in six of his last seven starts and has given up six or fewer hits in his last 12 starts.

Shewmake is a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree, and he is batting .342 with 39 runs, 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 64 RBI. He ranks second in the SEC in RBI, fourth in hits and fourth in total bases.

Mingione was named SEC Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm of the Wildcats. Kentucky’s 38 wins on the season are the most since 2012, and 38 wins are the most for a first-year Kentucky head coach. Kentucky finished second in the Eastern Division and earned the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Logue has earned a 3.96 GPA in Chemical Engineering at Kentucky. He is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, and he is 6-5 with a 5.03 ERA and has 76 strikeouts in 77.0 innings this season.

2017 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Zach Logue, Kentucky

First-Team All-SEC

C: Grant Koch, Arkansas

1B: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State

2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Jordan Rodgers, Tennessee

SS: Ryan Gridley, Mississippi State

OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU

OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia

SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt

*SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

*SP: Alex Lange, LSU

RP: Logan Salow, Kentucky

Second-Team All-SEC Team

C: Troy Squires, Kentucky

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Riley Mahan, Kentucky

3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss

*SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU

*SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas

OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF: Chandler Taylor, Alabama

DH/UT: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Alex Faedo, Florida

SP: Brady Singer, Florida

RP: Michael Byrne, Florida

Freshman All-SEC Team

C: Hunter Coleman, Texas A&M

1B: Andre Lipcius, Tennessee

2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Josh Smith, LSU

SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia

OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

DH/UT: Logan Foster, Texas A&M

SP: Ryan Rolison, Ole Miss

SP: Eric Walker, LSU

RP: T.J. Sikkema, Missouri

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Michael Papierski, LSU

1B: Evan White, Kentucky

2B: Deacon Liput, Florida

3B: Josh Smith, LSU

SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida

OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt

OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

P: Brigham Hill, Texas A&M

Denotes a tie in voting. Ties are not broken.

