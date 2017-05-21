Virginia Tech relieves Patrick Mason of Coaching Duties

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced Sunday that Patrick Mason has been relieved of his coaching duties as head baseball coach. In making the announcement, Babcock indicated a national search for Mason’s replacement will begin immediately.

“I want to thank Coach Mason for his commitment and dedication to our baseball program during his tenure as both head coach and as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech,” Babock said. “We appreciate the work that Patrick and his staff have done to help our student-athletes both academically and athletically.”

“We are always cognizant of the many individuals impacted by leadership changes in any of our programs, especially our student-athletes,” Babcock continued. “After careful consideration and an ongoing evaluation of the long-term direction of baseball at Virginia Tech, we have decided to make a change. While I know Coach Mason is disappointed, he has handled this situation like the consummate professional that he is. We wish him the best. We plan to make no further comments regarding our baseball program or coaching search until we announce our next head coach.”

“I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to coach at Virginia Tech,” Mason said. “I appreciate the efforts that our players, coaches and support staff made to represent Tech in a first-class manner. The support of my wife and family has meant the world to me. We have many fond memories of our time in Blacksburg and we wish the Hokies the very best going forward.”

Mason recently completed his fourth season as head coach of the Hokies after serving a three-year stint as an assistant. He compiled a 90-126-1 overall record at Virginia Tech with a 37-82 mark in ACC play. Tech concluded the 2017 season with a 23-32 overall record (9-21 ACC).

Next year marks the 125th season of baseball at Virginia Tech. In conjunction with that anniversary, the Hokies will celebrate the completion of a $20 million renovation of English Field at Union Park. The project will be completed for the start of the 2018 season.