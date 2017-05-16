CBD Photo Gallery: Saint Mary’s Flexes Their Muscles in 12-4 Victory Over Fullerton

Scott Hurst is tagged out by catcher Jackson Thoreson after trying to score on an infield hit in the 5th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Saint Mary’s picked up a 12-4 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Monday evening. Here are some of the best pics from the game.
Edward Haus homered to left center for a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Brett Rasso catches up to Taylor Bryant’s fly ball to left field. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Ty Madrigal pitched 6.2 innings to earn his 5th win, giving up 4 runs on 12 hits. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Brett Rasso homers in the 3rd inning to give the Gaels a 2-0 lead. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Zach Kirtley greets Brett Rasso at home plate after Rasso homered in the 2nd inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
The Gaels dugout reacts to Zach Kirtley’s back-to-back home run in the 3rd inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Tristan Hildebrandt is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Dillon Persinger in the 3rd inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Joe Fiske runs home after a wild pitch in the 4th inning giving the Gaels a 5-2 lead. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Gavin Velasquez pitched 2.2 innings in relief for the Titans. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Kevin Milam drives the ball to left field in the 4th inning, scoring Brett Rasso from 3rd base. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Joe Vranesh can’t catch Sahid Valenzuela’s double down the right field line in the 5th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Scott Hurst is tagged out by catcher Jackson Thoreson after trying to score on an infield hit in the 5th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Brett Rasso after the Gaels held the Titans scoreless in a key 5th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Daniel Cope hit his first career home run in the 6th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
The Titans celebrate Daniel Cope’s first career home run in the 6th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Pitcher Ty Madrigal can’t hanlde Chris Prescott’s infield hit in the 6th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Dillon Persinger hits a home run to left field in the 7th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Brett Rasso scores after Zach Kirtley’s 2-RBI single in the 8th inning. Saint Mary’s defeated CSUF 12-4, Fullerton, CA, May 15, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.