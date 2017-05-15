Five Homers Highlights Fullerton’s 12-3 Win Over Santa Barbara To Clinch Series

The Titans celebrate Tristan Hildebrandt’s 2-run home run in the 6th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Cal-State Fullerton picked up a 12-3 victory on Sunday over UC-Santa Barbara to clinch the series. You can check out the best pics from the game below.
Chris Hudgins tags out Billy Fredrick at home in the 1st inning after Hunter Cullen’s throw from right field. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Chris Lincoln pitches in the 1st inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Chris Lincoln pitches with an animated delivery in the 1st inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Tommy Jew steals 2nd base in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Tommy Jew scores in the 3rd inning on Armani Smith’s double while Billy Fredrick advances to 3rd base. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Sahid Valenzuela slides in safe at 2nd base after a wild pitch. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Taylor Bryant celebrates his 2-run home run in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Taylor Bryant celebrates his 2-run home run in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Hank LoForte walks in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Hunter Cullen celebrates after his 2-run triple in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Chris Hudgins celebrates his 2-run home run in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
The Titan dugout reacts after Scott Hurst’s 2-run home run in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Sahid Valenzuela celebrates Scott Hurst’s 2-run home run in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Scott Hurst hit 2 home runs in the game. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Taylor Bryant. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Timmy Richards hits an RBI triple down the left field line in the 4th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Timmy Richards celebrates his RBI triple in the 4th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Austin Bush doubled to center field in the 1st inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Blake Workman pitched 4.2 innings in relief to earn his 6th win. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Scott Hurst hit his 2nd home run of the game off the right field foul pole in the 5th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Scott Hurst hit his 2nd home run of the game off the right field foul pole in the 5th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Kenny Corey advances to 3rd base in the 6th inning. Corey went on the score. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Sahid Valenzuela makes a great play on Austin Bush’s grounder up the middle to prevent a run in the 6th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
The Titans celebrate Tristan Hildebrandt’s 2-run home run in the 6th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Hunter Cullen singles to right field in the 6th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 12-3, Fullerton, CA, May 14, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.