CBD Photos of the Week for May 15th

Jimmy Hill III – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Here are the CBD Photos of the Week from our team of photographers.

CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017.
Armani Smith homers in the 3rd inning to give UCSB a 3-0 lead. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017.
Scott Hurst doubles in the 1st inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017.
Friday, May 12, 2017; Storrs, CT; South Florida Bulls infielder Coco Montes (5) makes a throw to first base during the Huskies 2-1 victory over the Bulls.
Friday, May 12, 2017; Storrs, CT; South Florida Bulls outfielder Garrett Zech (27) flips his bat towards his bench as he takes a walk during the Huskies 2-1 victory over the Bulls.
Oregon State coach Pat Casey won his 999th collegiate game on Thursday, guiding Nick Madrigal (3) and the rest of the Beavers to a 6-1 victory over Oregon at PK Park.
Second base umpire Travis Reininger calls Oregon’s Kyle Kasser safe at second after OSU second baseman Nick Madrigal missed with a second tag after Kasser slid off the bag during the first inning of Thursday’s Civil War game at PK Park.
Zach Weller dives back into first base. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Jimmy Hill III – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
