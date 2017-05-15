2017 NCBWA Division 1 Poll for May 15th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 41-4 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for eight straight weeks. Nos. 2-4 remain the same with Louisville at No. 2, North Carolina at No. 3 and Texas Tech at No. 4. Florida moves up one spot, rounding out the top five. Seven of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 10 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ’16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MAY 15)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Oregon State Pac-12 41-4 1

2. Louisville ACC 46-6 2

3. North Carolina ACC 41-10 3

4. Texas Tech Big 12 39-13 4

5. Florida SEC 38-14 6

6. Kentucky SEC 36-16 10

7. TCU Big 12 36-13 5

8. Virginia ACC 38-12 8

9. LSU SEC 34-17 11

10. Long Beach State Big West 32-16-1 12

11. Stanford Pac-12 33-13 14

12. Clemson ACC 37-15 7

13. Mississippi State SEC 33-19 9

14. Cal State Fullerton Big West 31-17 16

15. Arizona Pac-12 33-17 13

16. Arkansas SEC 37-14 17

17. Southern Miss Conference USA 40-12 21

18. Michigan Big Ten 39-12 20

19. St. John’s Big East 37-8 18

20. Wake Forest ACC 35-16 19

21. Missouri State Missouri Valley 36-14 24

22. Oklahoma Big 12 34-18 26

23. USF American Athletic 39-12 23

24. Texas A&M SEC 35-17 22

25. Auburn SEC 32-21 15

26. Houston American Athletic 33-18 25

27. Baylor Big 12 32-17 –

28. Nebraska Big Ten 32-17-1 –

29. UCF American Athletic 36-16 –

30. Old Dominion Conference USA 35-16 –

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): BYU, Coastal Carolina, Dallas Baptist, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Illinois-Chicago, Indiana, Jackson State, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, Loyola Marymount, Maryland, McNeese State, Mercer, New Mexico State, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego, San Diego State, SE Louisiana, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee Tech, Texas, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia.

Dropped out: Loyola Marymount (27), Maryland (28), Vanderbilt (29), Texas (30).

By conference: SEC 7, ACC 5, Big 12 4, American Athletic 3, Pac-12 3, Big Ten 2, Big West 2, Conference USA 2, Big East 1, Missouri Valley 1.