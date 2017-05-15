2017 NCAA Division 3 Tournament Field Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 56 teams that will compete in the 2017 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.
Six teams will compete at four regional sites and eight teams will compete at four regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.
Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the double-elimination championship at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, May 26- 30/31, 2017.
DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:
Thursday – Sunday/Monday, May 18-21/22
South Region Hosted by Averett University, Danville, Virginia
- Salisbury
-
LaGrange
-
Rowan
-
Emory
-
Otterbein
-
Roanoke
Mideast Region Hosted by Washington and Jefferson, Washington, Pennsylvania
- Wooster
-
SUNY Cortland
-
La Roche
-
Washington and Jefferson
-
Misericordia
-
Keystone
-
DePauw
-
Earlham
Central Region Hosted by Webster University, Sauget, Illinois
- Birmingham Southern College
-
Washington U. in St. Louis
-
Wartburg
-
Webster
-
North Central (Illinois)
-
Greenville
West Region Hosted by The University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler, Texas
- Texas-Tyler
-
Cal Lutheran
-
Centenary (Louisiana)
-
Linfield
-
Concordia University Texas
-
Rhodes
Mid-Atlantic Region Hosted by Middle Atlantic Conference, York, Pennsylvania
- Johns Hopkins
-
Shenandoah
-
Wheaton (Massachusetts)
-
RIT
-
Alvernia
-
Elizabethtown
-
SUNY Maritime
-
Lesley University
New York Region Hosted by SUNYAC, Syracuse, New York
- Oswego State
-
Southern Maine
-
The College of New Jersey
-
Tufts
-
Castleton
-
Ithaca
New England Region Hosted by Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Harwich, Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Boston
-
Concordia Chicago
-
St. John Fisher
-
Salve Regina
-
Babson
-
Suffolk
-
Worcester State
-
Penn State-Berks
Midwest Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater, Wisconsin
- Wisconsin-Whitewater
-
Concordia Chicago
-
Adrian
-
St. Scholastica
-
Wisconsin-La Crosse
-
St. Thomas (Minnesota)
-
Macalester
-
St. Norbert
Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first round matchups.
Conferences receiving automatic qualifications are as follows:
CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC-QUALIFIER
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche
American Southwest Conference Texas-Tyler
Capital Athletic Conference Salisbury
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois)
Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone
Commonwealth Coast Conference Salve Regina
Empire 8 Conference Ithaca
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Suffolk
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Earlham
Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wartburg
Landmark Conference Elizabethtown
Liberty League RIT
Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston
Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Worchester State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Adrian
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Arcadia
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia
Midwest Conference St. Norbert
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Macalester
New England Collegiate Conference Lesley
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Castleton
North Coast Athletic Conference Wooster
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Berks
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Chicago
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Roanoke
President’s Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson
Skyline Conference SUNY Maritime
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville
Southern Athletic Association Rhodes
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Cal Lutheran
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Centenary (Louisiana)
State University of New York Athletic Conference Oswego State
USA South Athletic Conference LaGrange
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater
Pool B
Emory
Washington U. in St. Louis
Pool C
Alvernia St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Birmingham Southern College SUNY Cortland
Concordia (Texas) Rowan
DePauw Webster
Shenandoah Wheaton (Massachusetts)
Southern Maine Wisconsin-La Crosse
St. John Fisher
In Game 2 of the 2016 Division III championship series, Trinity (Texas) topped Keystone 10-7 to capture the first baseball title in school history.