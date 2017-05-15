2017 NCAA Division 3 Tournament Field Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 56 teams that will compete in the 2017 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Six teams will compete at four regional sites and eight teams will compete at four regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty-one conference champions qualified automatically.

Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the double-elimination championship at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wisconsin, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, May 26- 30/31, 2017.

DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:

Thursday – Sunday/Monday, May 18-21/22

South Region Hosted by Averett University, Danville, Virginia

Salisbury LaGrange Rowan Emory Otterbein Roanoke

Mideast Region Hosted by Washington and Jefferson, Washington, Pennsylvania

Wooster SUNY Cortland La Roche Washington and Jefferson Misericordia Keystone DePauw Earlham

Central Region Hosted by Webster University, Sauget, Illinois

Birmingham Southern College Washington U. in St. Louis Wartburg Webster North Central (Illinois) Greenville

West Region Hosted by The University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler, Texas

Texas-Tyler Cal Lutheran Centenary (Louisiana) Linfield Concordia University Texas Rhodes

Mid-Atlantic Region Hosted by Middle Atlantic Conference, York, Pennsylvania

Johns Hopkins Shenandoah Wheaton (Massachusetts) RIT Alvernia Elizabethtown SUNY Maritime Lesley University

New York Region Hosted by SUNYAC, Syracuse, New York

Oswego State Southern Maine The College of New Jersey Tufts Castleton Ithaca

New England Region Hosted by Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Harwich, Massachusetts

Massachusetts Boston Concordia Chicago St. John Fisher Salve Regina Babson Suffolk Worcester State Penn State-Berks

Midwest Region Hosted by Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater, Wisconsin

Wisconsin-Whitewater Concordia Chicago Adrian St. Scholastica Wisconsin-La Crosse St. Thomas (Minnesota) Macalester St. Norbert

Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first round matchups.

Conferences receiving automatic qualifications are as follows:

CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC-QUALIFIER

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference La Roche

American Southwest Conference Texas-Tyler

Capital Athletic Conference Salisbury

Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois)

Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone

Commonwealth Coast Conference Salve Regina

Empire 8 Conference Ithaca

Great Northeast Athletic Conference Suffolk

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Earlham

Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wartburg

Landmark Conference Elizabethtown

Liberty League RIT

Little East Conference Massachusetts Boston

Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference Worchester State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Adrian

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Arcadia

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia

Midwest Conference St. Norbert

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Macalester

New England Collegiate Conference Lesley

New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference Babson

New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey

North Atlantic Conference Castleton

North Coast Athletic Conference Wooster

North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Berks

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Concordia Chicago

Northwest Conference Linfield

Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein

Old Dominion Athletic Conference Roanoke

President’s Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson

Skyline Conference SUNY Maritime

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Greenville

Southern Athletic Association Rhodes

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Cal Lutheran

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Centenary (Louisiana)

State University of New York Athletic Conference Oswego State

USA South Athletic Conference LaGrange

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference St. Scholastica

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater

In Game 2 of the 2016 Division III championship series, Trinity (Texas) topped Keystone 10-7 to capture the first baseball title in school history.