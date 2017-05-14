College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

USD Keeps Their WCC Tournament Hopes Alive with 5-3 Victory over Sacramento

CBD Photo Gallery, West Coast Conference
Comments

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

San Diego picked up a 5-3 victory over Sacramento State in a key West Coast Conference matchup. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme