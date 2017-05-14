Fullerton Splits First Two Games Of Weekend Series With Santa Barbara

Scott Hurst doubles in the 1st inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. UCSB 3rd baseman Tevin Mitchell dives for an errant throw from his catcher as Scott Hurst slides into 3rd base on a wild pitch. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Starting pitcher Connor Seabold struck out 10 batters to earn his 8th win. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Starting pitcher Kyle Nelson. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Armani Smith homers in the 3rd inning to give UCSB a 3-0 lead. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Armani Smith homers in the 3rd inning to give UCSB a 3-0 lead. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Sam Cohen hits UCSB’s 3rd home run of the game to take a 4-1 lead. in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Kenny Corey doubles to center field in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Chris Prescott scores from 2nd base on Scott Hurst’s single in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Sahid Valenzuela launches a 2-run home run to left field to tie the game 4-4 in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Sahid Valenzuela launches a 2-run home run to left field to tie the game 4-4 in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Sahid Valenzuela launches a 2-run home run to left field to tie the game 4-4 in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Tevin Mitchell. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Hunter Cullen tracks down a deep fly ball in right field. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Hunter Cullen tracks down a deep fly ball in right field. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Austin Bush. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Timmy Richards. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Scott Hurst beats the tag to steal 2nd base in the 5th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. The CSUF dugout celebrates after taking a 5-4 lead in the 6th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Chris Hudgins blasts a 3-run home run in the 6th inning to take an 8-4 lead. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. JJ Muno throws out Chris Prescott to end the 6th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. Jack Pabich pitches in the 9th inning. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017. CSUF defeated UCSB 8-4, Fullerton, CA, May 12, 2017.

Cal State Fullerton and UC Santa Barbara split their first two games of the key Big West conference tournament. Here are some of the best pics from the games.