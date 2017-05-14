2017 NCAA Division 2 Baseball Tournament Selections Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2017 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.

The championship provides for two regional sites hosting six teams, four regional sites hosting seven teams and two regional sites hosting eight teams, for a total of eight regional sites. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 18-22. Regional champions will advance to the double-elimination championship finals May 27-June 3 at The Ballpark in Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, Texas. The finals will be hosted by the Angelo State University and Texas AirHogs Professional Baseball.

Twenty-three conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2017 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL

California Collegiate Athletic Association California State, Chico

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Dominican (NY)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Winston-Salem State

Conference Carolinas Mount Olive

East Coast Conference Long Insland/LIU Post

Great American Conference Arkansas, Monticello

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Northwood

Great Lakes Valley Conference Quincy

Great Midwest Athletic Conference Kentucky Wesleyan

Gulf South Conference Delta State

Heartland Conference St. Edward’s

Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Lindenwood

Mountain East Conference Shepherd

Northeast-10 Conference New Haven

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State, Mankato

Pacific West Azusa Pacific

Peach Belt Conference Georgia College

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Seton Hill

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa

South Atlantic Conference Lincoln Memorial

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Miles

Sunshine State Conference Tampa

In the 2016 championship, Nova Southeastern captured its first national championship title in school history with a 8-6 victory over Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

This year marks the 50th annual championship, and the first year that the finals will be held in Grand Prairie, Texas.

SITES/PAIRINGS

*Denotes host institution

Atlantic Regional at Jamestown, New York

Mercyhurst (37-6) West Chester (36-11) Seton Hill (36-18) Millersville (33-17) Shippensburg (30-22-1) Shepherd (31-21) Winston-Salem (35-17)

Central Regional at Emporia, Texas

Emporia State (41-11) Minnesota State (44-9) St. Cloud St. (39-16) Lindenwood (MO) (35-18) Southern Arkansas (39-14) Mo. Western St. (32-20) Central Okla. (33-19-1) Ark.-Monticello (31-9)

East Regional at Manchester, New Hampshire

Southern N.H. (41-9) New Haven (29-11) St. Thomas Aquinas (28-15) LIU Post (30-18) Felician (33-13) Southern Conn. St. (27-14-1) Dominican (NY) (21-27)

Midwest Regional at Midland, Michigan

*Northwood (43-11) Southern Ind. (32-19) Quincy (32-20) Drury (36-18) Bellarmine (34-19) Wayne State (MI) (31-9) St. Joseph’s (IN) (34-20) Ky. Wesleyan (27-22)

South Regional at Cleveland, Mississippi

Delta State (41-11) Tampa (37-12) Nova Southeastern (33-16) Fla. Southern (34-14) Valdosta State (33-20) West Ala. (34-19) Miles (31-21)

Southeast Regional at Mount Olive, North Carolina

*Mount Olive (47-8) North Georgia (42-10) S.C. Aiken (39-13) Catawba (37-15) UNC Pembroke (40-15) Georgia College (35-13) Lincoln Memorial (33-17)

South Central Regional at San Angelo, Texas

Angelo State (41-13) Colorado Mesa (44-10) West Tex A&M (35-16) Lubbock Christian (37-14) St. Edward’s (33-18) Ark.-Fort Smith (33-20)

West Regional at Azusa, California

Chico State (45-9) *Azusa Pacific (40-10) Dixie St. (37-12-1) UC San Diego (36-17) California Baptist (34-16) Cal Poly Pomona (33-20)

For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, log onto NCAA.com.