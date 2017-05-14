2017 NCAA Division 2 Baseball Tournament Selections Announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 56 teams that will participate in the 2017 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.
The championship provides for two regional sites hosting six teams, four regional sites hosting seven teams and two regional sites hosting eight teams, for a total of eight regional sites. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 18-22. Regional champions will advance to the double-elimination championship finals May 27-June 3 at The Ballpark in Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, Texas. The finals will be hosted by the Angelo State University and Texas AirHogs Professional Baseball.
Twenty-three conferences receive automatic qualification into the 2017 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:
CONFERENCE SCHOOL
California Collegiate Athletic Association California State, Chico
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Dominican (NY)
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Winston-Salem State
Conference Carolinas Mount Olive
East Coast Conference Long Insland/LIU Post
Great American Conference Arkansas, Monticello
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Northwood
Great Lakes Valley Conference Quincy
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Kentucky Wesleyan
Gulf South Conference Delta State
Heartland Conference St. Edward’s
Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Lindenwood
Mountain East Conference Shepherd
Northeast-10 Conference New Haven
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State, Mankato
Pacific West Azusa Pacific
Peach Belt Conference Georgia College
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Seton Hill
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Colorado Mesa
South Atlantic Conference Lincoln Memorial
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Miles
Sunshine State Conference Tampa
In the 2016 championship, Nova Southeastern captured its first national championship title in school history with a 8-6 victory over Millersville University of Pennsylvania.
This year marks the 50th annual championship, and the first year that the finals will be held in Grand Prairie, Texas.
SITES/PAIRINGS
*Denotes host institution
Atlantic Regional at Jamestown, New York
-
- Mercyhurst (37-6)
- West Chester (36-11)
-
Seton Hill (36-18)
-
Millersville (33-17)
-
Shippensburg (30-22-1)
-
Shepherd (31-21)
-
Winston-Salem (35-17)
Central Regional at Emporia, Texas
-
- Emporia State (41-11)
- Minnesota State (44-9)
-
St. Cloud St. (39-16)
-
Lindenwood (MO) (35-18)
-
Southern Arkansas (39-14)
-
Mo. Western St. (32-20)
-
Central Okla. (33-19-1)
-
Ark.-Monticello (31-9)
East Regional at Manchester, New Hampshire
-
- Southern N.H. (41-9)
- New Haven (29-11)
-
St. Thomas Aquinas (28-15)
-
LIU Post (30-18)
-
Felician (33-13)
-
Southern Conn. St. (27-14-1)
-
Dominican (NY) (21-27)
Midwest Regional at Midland, Michigan
- *Northwood (43-11)
-
Southern Ind. (32-19)
-
Quincy (32-20)
-
Drury (36-18)
-
Bellarmine (34-19)
-
Wayne State (MI) (31-9)
-
St. Joseph’s (IN) (34-20)
-
Ky. Wesleyan (27-22)
South Regional at Cleveland, Mississippi
-
- Delta State (41-11)
- Tampa (37-12)
-
Nova Southeastern (33-16)
-
Fla. Southern (34-14)
-
Valdosta State (33-20)
-
West Ala. (34-19)
-
Miles (31-21)
Southeast Regional at Mount Olive, North Carolina
- *Mount Olive (47-8)
-
North Georgia (42-10)
-
S.C. Aiken (39-13)
-
Catawba (37-15)
-
UNC Pembroke (40-15)
-
Georgia College (35-13)
-
Lincoln Memorial (33-17)
South Central Regional at San Angelo, Texas
-
- Angelo State (41-13)
- Colorado Mesa (44-10)
-
West Tex A&M (35-16)
-
Lubbock Christian (37-14)
-
St. Edward’s (33-18)
-
Ark.-Fort Smith (33-20)
West Regional at Azusa, California
- Chico State (45-9)
-
*Azusa Pacific (40-10)
-
Dixie St. (37-12-1)
-
UC San Diego (36-17)
-
California Baptist (34-16)
-
Cal Poly Pomona (33-20)
For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, log onto NCAA.com.