CBD Photo Gallery: UConn 2 South Florida 1

The UConn Huskies picked up a 2-1 ten inning victory over the South Florida Bulls on Friday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader between the schools. Zac Susi drove home the winning run in the tenth with a bases loaded single. Here are some of the best pics from the game while the full gallery is available by clicking here.

