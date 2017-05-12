CBD Photo Gallery: Oregon State defeats Oregon 6-1

Oregon State picked up a 6-1 victory over rival Oregon on Thursday evening. Here are some of the best pictures from the game while the full gallery is available by clicking here.

Oregon ‘s Kyle Kasser leaps back toward second after sliding past the bag while OSU second baseman Nick Madrigal tries to make the tag during the first inning of Thursday’s Civil War game at PK Park. Oregon’s Kyle Kasser reaches back to second after sliding past the bag on a steal attempt in the first inning of Thursday’s Civil War game with Oregon State. OSU’s Nick Madrigal just missed with the tag. Second base umpire Travis Reininger calls Oregon’s Kyle Kasser safe at second after OSU second baseman Nick Madrigal missed with a second tag after Kasser slid off the bag during the first inning of Thursday’s Civil War game at PK Park. Oregon State starter Luke Heimlich releases a fastball during the second inning of Thursday’s Civil War game with Oregon at PK Park. OSU second baseman Nick Madrigal pulls in a pop fly to end the second inning at PK Park against Oregon in Thursday’s Civil War game. Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman watches where his solo home run landed beyond right field as he rounds second. Rutschman’s homer gave OSU a 1-0 lead over Oregon at PK Park in Thursday’s Civil War game. Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman heads toward third after hitting a solo home run to give OSU a 1-0 lead over Oregon at PK Park in Thursday’s Civil War game. Oregon State third baseman Michael Gretler celebrates his solo home run with Nick Madrigal (3) during Thursday’s Civil War game with Oregon at PK Park. Oregon State coach Pat Casey won his 999th collegiate game on Thursday, guiding Nick Madrigal (3) and the rest of the Beavers to a 6-1 victory over Oregon at PK Park. UO relief pitcher James Acuna delivers to the plate againt Oregon State during Thursday’s Civil War game at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon State left-hander Luke Heimlich and catcher Adley Rutschman celebrate the end of another inning against Oregon on Thursday at PK Park. Heimlich struck out seven, walked one and scattered seven hits in improving to 8-1 for No. 1 OSU. Oregon State designated hitter Trevor Larnach (11) maintains contact with second base after doubling against Oregon and Kyle Kasser (1) during Thursday’s Pac-12 game at PK Park in Eugene. Oregon State’s Cadyn Grenier (2) tries to beat out a bunt during the Beavers’ 6-1 victory over Oregon at PK Park on Thursday. Oregon catcher Matthew Dyer and relief pitcher Cooper Stiles wait with the Duck infielders for another pitcher to enter Thursday’s game against Oregon State at PK Park.