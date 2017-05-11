College Baseball Daily

Fulllerton Takes nonConference Match-up Against UCLA 4-3

CSUF starting pitcher Gavin Velasquez. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
UCLA starting pitcher Justin Hooper. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Zach Weller dives back into first base. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Timmy Richards turns a double play in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Jake Hirbayashi tries to throw out Sahid Valenzuela in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Taylor Bryant flies out to center field with bases loaded in the 3rd inning. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Jeremy Ydens is caught stealing second base. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Gavin Johns. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Hunter Cullen. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Timmy Richards drives in Scott Hurst in the 5th inning to give CSUF A 1-0 lead. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Timmy Richards. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Sahid Valenzuela scores in the 5th inning to give CSUF a 2-0 lead. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Zach Weller singles in a run in the 5th inning for a 3-0 lead. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
CSUF head coach Rick Vanderhook looks on as his team celebrates its 3rd run in the 5th inning. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Hunter Cullen homers in the 6th inning. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Reliever Jack Pabich pitches in the 8th inning. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Michael Toglia scores in the 8th inning to close the gap to 4-3. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
Jack Stronach congratules Michael Toglia after Toglia scored in the 8th inning. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
UCLA head coach John Savage and CSUF head coach Rick Vanderhook greet each other after the game. CSUF defeated UCLA 4-3, Fullerton, CA, May 9, 2017. Photo by Steve Cheng, BHEphotos.
