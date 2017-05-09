CBD Photo Gallery: UConn picks up a 5-1 win over Sacred Heart

Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies catcher Alex LeFevre (9) throws to first base to complete a double play during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
UConn defeated Sacred Heart 5-1 in a non-confenerce matchup on Tuesday afternoon. You can check out some of the best pics from the game below and the full gallery is available by clicking here
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies pitcher Ronnie Rossomando (43) throws a pitch during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart infielder Elijah Brown (2) swings for a pitch during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies pitcher Ronnie Rossomando (43) throws a pitch during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart catcher Cody Doyle (13) heads into third base during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart outfielder Anthony Capozziello (20) steals second base while Connecticut Huskies infielder Conor Moriarty (20) bobbles the ball during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart outfielder Anthony Capozziello (20) heads into third base during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart pitcher Hal Shaw (32) throws a pitch during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies pitcher Ronnie Rossomando (43) throws the ball to first base during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart infielder Keith Klebart (10) bobbles the ball as Connecticut Huskies outfielder John Toppa (27) beats out a bunt during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies outfielder John Toppa (27) slides into third base ahead of a throw to Sacred Heart infielder P.J. DeFilippo (3) during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart catcher Brendan Coffey (29) warms up a pitcher in the bullpen during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies pitcher Ronnie Rossomando (43) throws a pitch during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies pitcher P.J. Poulin (19) throws a pitch during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies infielder Willy Yahn (6) swings the bat during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies pitcher P.J. Poulin (19) throws a pitch during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart outfielder Anthony Capozziello (20) makes a catch in right field during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Connecticut Huskies catcher Alex LeFevre (9) throws to first base to complete a double play during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Home plate umpire Donald LaValley calls out a player on strikes during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017; Storrs, CT; Sacred Heart outfielder Alex Perry (8) swings the bat during the Huskies 5-1 victory over the Pioneers.