College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photos of the Week for May 8th

CBD Photo Gallery
Comments

Alvaro Rubalcaba sacrifice’s Colantono over to second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Here is the CBD Photos of the Week for May 8th. Check them out below.

Dylan Alexander gunned down 3 Eaters trying to steel second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alvaro Rubalcaba, Jake Hazard – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Amaral – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Marrick Crouse couldn’t get out of the 2nd inning allowing 6 runs (2 earned) to the Bruins – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme