2017 NCBWA Division 1 Poll for May 8th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 38-4 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for seven straight weeks. Nos. 2-4 remain the same with Louisville at No. 2, North Carolina at No. 3 and Texas Tech at No. 4. TCU moves into the fifth spot. Nine of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ’16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to wwwncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MAY 8)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Oregon State Pac-12 38-4 1

2. Louisville ACC 42-6 2

3. North Carolina ACC 37-9 3

4. Texas Tech Big 12 39-13 4

5. TCU Big 12 35-11 6

6. Florida SEC 35-13 10

7. Clemson ACC 35-12 7

8. Virginia ACC 36-11 9

9. Mississippi State SEC 32-17 13

10. Kentucky SEC 32-16 5

11. LSU SEC 31-16 12

12. Long Beach State Big West 30-15-1 11

13. Arizona Pac-12 31-15 17

14. Stanford Pac-12 30-13 15

15. Auburn SEC 32-17 8

16. Cal State Fullerton Big West 28-16 16

17. Arkansas SEC 35-13 14

18. St. John’s Big East 34-8 21

19. Wake Forest ACC 32-14 20

20. Michigan Big Ten 35-11 19

21. Southern Miss C-USA 37-12 22

22. Texas A&M SEC 34-15 18

23. USF American Athletic 37-10 23

24. Missouri State Missouri Valley 33-14 25

25. Houston American Athletic 30-17 28

26. Oklahoma Big 12 32-17 –

27. Loyola Marymount West Coast 30-14 29

28. Maryland Big Ten 31-15 24

29. Vanderbilt SEC 29-18 –

30. Texas Big 12 31-19 26

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Baylor, Binghamton, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Dallas Baptist, Florida Atlantic, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Illinois-Chicago, Indiana, Fort Wayne, Jackson State, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Mercer, Missouri, Navy, Nebraska, New Mexico, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Sam Houston State, San Diego, San Diego State, South Alabama, South Carolina, SE Louisiana, Tennessee Tech, Texas-Arlington, UCF, UCLA, Washington, West Virginia, Wright State.

Dropped out: West Virginia (27), Florida Atlantic (30).

By conference: SEC 8, ACC 5, Pac-12 3, Big 12 4, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Big West 2, Big East 1, Conference USA 1, Missouri Valley 1, West Coast 1.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. Members receive a membership card, directory, newsletter updates and official votes in the Dick Howser Trophy, Regional Players of the Year and NCBWA All-America voting. The NCBWA also sponsors Division I Players of the Week, the Stopper of the Year, and publication and writing contests.