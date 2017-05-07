College Baseball Daily

UCLA Sweeps USC 13-0 in Cross Town Rivalry

Jeremy Ydens – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
UCLA’s Jon Olsen picked up his 4th win striking out 7 Trojans in 5 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adalberto Carrillo – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Marrick Crouse couldn’t get out of the 2nd inning allowing 6 runs (2 earned) to the Bruins – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Paulson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brett Stephens gets caught in a run-down, but gave enough time for Stronach to score from 3rd. Stephens ended up on 2nd on the throw to the plate – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jack Stronach Slides in before the tag after Stephens’s rundown – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Home plate umpire, Jeff Macias, calls Jack Stronach safe as he slides in before the tag. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Amaral – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adalberto Carrillo – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dillon Paulson reaches into Daniel Amaral for the throw – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Amaral crashes over Dillon Paulson head, who moved into his path to field the ball. Paulson had to leave the game after the collision – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Daniel Amaral beats the tag by Brandon Perez at 2nd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jon Olsen races to home keeping the Trojans scoreless on a pass ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Updated: May 7, 2017 — 3:33 am
