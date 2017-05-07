CSUN Take Series Against UCI with 2-1 Victory

Cole Spear throws 8 innings giving up 2 runs (1 earned) in a losing effort – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba scores in the first inning on Alexanders sacrifice fly – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Samuel Myers Pick up his 6th win of the season striking out 8 in 8 innings – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Harrison Hart watches Ryan Fitzpatrick’s home run sail over the left field fence – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 4th home run of the season was the only run the Eaters would score agains Matador pitching – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Devin Pettengill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Justin Toerner, Alex Guenette – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Nick Sablock, Alex Guenette – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Ryan Johnston – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Ryan Johnston is tagged out by Alvaro Rubalcaba trying to steel second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba turns back to first – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Nick Sablock – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Keston Hiura – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Dylan Alexander gunned down 3 Eaters trying to steel second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba, Keston Hiura – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Will Colantono singles in the 8th inning and comes around to score the go ahead run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba sacrifice’s Colantono over to second – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Cole Kreuter – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Will Colantono slides home between Guenette and Spear after a past ball – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Home plate umpire, Bill Barnes calls Colantono safe scoring the go ahead run in the eight inning – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Ryan Fitzpatrick recorded 2 of the 4 hits the Eaters had for the day. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba keeps Jake Hazard from reaching second base as he applies the tag. – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alvaro Rubalcaba, Jake Hazard – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Devin Pettengill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Cal State Northridge picked up a 2-1 win over UC-IRvine to take the series against the Anteaters. Here are some of the best pics from the game.