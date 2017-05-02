College Baseball Daily

Arizona’s Jared Oliva nearly Quit Baseball but Succeeding

Jared Oliva – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Arizona’s Jared Oliva nearly quit baseball in high school after being stuck behind a talented outfield but was given an opportunity to walk-on with the Wildcats. Oliva has taken advantage of that by becoming a force in the lineup. You can check out the full article on Oliva by clicking here

