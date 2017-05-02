2017 D3Baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 for May 1st

School (1st votes) Rec Pts Prev.
1 LaGrange (17) 38-4 610 2
2 Birmingham-Southern (7) 35-6 605 3
3 Shenandoah 33-6 539 1
4 Johns Hopkins 32-6 510 7
5 Wooster 27-6 504 5
6 Texas-Tyler 33-6 500 4
7 Cortland 33-7 472 8
8 UW-Whitewater (1) 26-6 451 6
9 Oswego State 28-8 418 9
10 Salisbury 31-9 371 12
11 Tufts 25-5-1 355 10
12 Centenary (La.) 34-8 340 11
13 La Roche 30-8 297 13
14 Texas-Dallas 31-9 268 17
15 St. John Fisher 27-7 264 15
16 St. Joseph’s (Maine) 30-6 205 22
17 Washington and Jefferson 26-7 177 19
18 TCNJ 27-10 176 16
19 Washington U. 20-8 174 20
20 Salve Regina 30-7 169 18
21 Randolph-Macon 25-12 103 14
22 Cal Lutheran 28-10 90 21
23 Southern Maine 25-8 83 25
24 DePauw 27-7 80 rv
25 St. Scholastica 23-7 44 rv
Dropped out: No. 23 Mount Union, No. 24 Alvernia.
Others receiving votes: Mount Union 42, Bethel 41, Emory 40, Adrian 28, Alvernia 18, Linfield 18, Misericordia 17, Denison 17, Rochester Inst. 15, Westfield State 13, Mass.-Boston 11, Ramapo 7, Webster 7, Wartburg 5, Augustana 4, Case Western Reserve 3, Rowan 3, Wheaton (Mass.) 3, Arcadia 2, Marietta 2, Otterbein 1.
The D3baseball.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Full members of NCAA Division III are eligible.