2017 D3Baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 for May 1st

School (1st votes) Rec Pts Prev.

Here is this week’s D3Baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 for May 1st.

1 LaGrange (17) 38-4 610 2

2 Birmingham-Southern (7) 35-6 605 3

3 Shenandoah 33-6 539 1

4 Johns Hopkins 32-6 510 7

5 Wooster 27-6 504 5

6 Texas-Tyler 33-6 500 4

7 Cortland 33-7 472 8

8 UW-Whitewater (1) 26-6 451 6

9 Oswego State 28-8 418 9

10 Salisbury 31-9 371 12

11 Tufts 25-5-1 355 10

12 Centenary (La.) 34-8 340 11

13 La Roche 30-8 297 13

14 Texas-Dallas 31-9 268 17

15 St. John Fisher 27-7 264 15

16 St. Joseph’s (Maine) 30-6 205 22

17 Washington and Jefferson 26-7 177 19

18 TCNJ 27-10 176 16

19 Washington U. 20-8 174 20

20 Salve Regina 30-7 169 18

21 Randolph-Macon 25-12 103 14

22 Cal Lutheran 28-10 90 21

23 Southern Maine 25-8 83 25

24 DePauw 27-7 80 rv

25 St. Scholastica 23-7 44 rv

Dropped out: No. 23 Mount Union, No. 24 Alvernia.

Others receiving votes: Mount Union 42, Bethel 41, Emory 40, Adrian 28, Alvernia 18, Linfield 18, Misericordia 17, Denison 17, Rochester Inst. 15, Westfield State 13, Mass.-Boston 11, Ramapo 7, Webster 7, Wartburg 5, Augustana 4, Case Western Reserve 3, Rowan 3, Wheaton (Mass.) 3, Arcadia 2, Marietta 2, Otterbein 1.

The D3baseball.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Full members of NCAA Division III are eligible.