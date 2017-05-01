UC-Santa Barbara avoids being swept with a 6-5 win over UC-Riverside

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

Reddit

More

Print

Email



Pocket

Pinterest





UC-Santa Barbara took the final game of their series against UC-Riverside by a score of 6-5 to avoid being swept. Here are some of the best pics from the game.