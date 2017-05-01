Florida State AD discusses the future of Seminoles Baseball

Jun 9, 2013; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tracy Smith (13) meets with Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Martin (11) before the start of the Tallahassee super regional of the 2013 NCAA baseball tournament at Dick Howser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
The Tallahassee Democrat has been doing a series of articles after a long sit-down interview with Florida State athletic director Stan Wilcox. Today, they dived into the future of the baseball program and who takes over for legendary head coach Mike Martin Sr. when he eventually decides to retire. The lead candidate is his son Mike Martin Jr. who has been on his staff for the last 20 seasons.
