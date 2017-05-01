Here are the CBD Photos of the Week for May 1st from our team of photographers. You can check them out below.

– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Alex Guenette – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights outfielder Mike Veit (20) attempts to bunt during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup. Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights pitcher Joe Flack (22) rubs infielder Owen Vonesslinger’s (33) head after his first inning home run during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup. Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights bench looks on during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup. Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs catcher Mickey Gasper (7) makes a throw to first base during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup. Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs pitcher James Karinchak (6) throws a pitch during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup. Thursday, April 27, 2017; Rochdale, MA; during the Hawks 6-5 victory over the Mountaineers in a NECC matchup.