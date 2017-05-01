2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll for May 1st

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 34-4 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for six straight weeks. Louisville stays at No. 2, North Carolina moves up to No. 3, Texas Tech bumps up to No. 4 and Kentucky makes its first top five appearance this season. Nine of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 11 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ’16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (MAY 1)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Oregon State Pac-12 34-4 1

2. Louisville ACC 38-6 2

3. North Carolina ACC 36-9 5

4. Texas Tech Big 12 36-12 6

5. Kentucky SEC 31-14 7

6. TCU Big 12 31-11 3

7. Clemson ACC 34-11 4

8. Auburn SEC 32-14 9

9. Virginia ACC 35-11 8

10. Florida SEC 30-13 11

11. Long Beach State Big West 28-14 14

12. LSU SEC 29-15 15

13. Mississippi State SEC 30-16 13

14. Arkansas SEC 34-12 12

15. Stanford Pac-12 27-12 20

16. Cal State Fullerton Big West 26-15 17

17. Arizona Pac-12 27-15 10

18. Texas A&M SEC 32-13 23

19. Michigan Big Ten 33-10 18

20. Wake Forest ACC 30-13 19

21. St. John’s Big East 31-7 16

22. Southern Miss Conference USA 34-12 28

23. USF American Athletic 34-10 26

24. Maryland Big Ten 29-13 24

25. Missouri State Missouri Valley 30-13 –

26. Texas Big 12 30-16 –

27. West Virginia Big 12 25-17 25

28. Houston American Athletic 28-15 21

29. Loyola Marymount West Coast 30-14 –

30. Florida Atlantic Conference USA 29-13-1 –

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Baylor, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Dallas Baptist, FGCU, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Indiana, Jackson State, Kent State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana, McNeese State, Mercer, Miami (Ohio), Navy, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Sam Houston State, San Diego, San Diego State, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee Tech, Tulane, UCF, UIC, UTA, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wright State.

Dropped out: Mercer (22), South Carolina (27), San Diego (29), Louisiana (30).

By conference: SEC 7, ACC 5, Big 12 4, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Big West 2, Conference USA 2, Big East 1, Missouri Valley 1, West Coast 1.

