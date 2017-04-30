2017 Patriot League Tournament Field Set

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Navy has earned its third-consecutive regular-season championship, preseason favorite Holy Cross has earned the No. 2 seed, Army West Point moved up to No. 3, while Bucknell is the fourth-seed in the 2017 Patriot League Baseball Championships, scheduled to begin with the best-of-three semifinal round on Saturday, May 13-14.

No. 1 Navy (36-14, 16-4 PL), will host No. 4 Bucknell (19-26, 10-10 PL) at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium in Annapolis, Md. for the second-consecutive season. The Mids posted their best League record in program history and the best since Army West Point went 18-2 in 2012. Navy will begin their quest to repeat as Patriot League Champions against Bucknell after taking 3-of-4 games from the Bison during the final weekend of the League play. The Bison clinched a Patriot League Championship berth with a 5-0 win against the Mids on Saturday.

No. 2 Holy Cross (19-24, 12-8 PL) will host No. 3 Army West Point (23-26, 10-10 PL) at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass. The Crusaders claimed the second-seed and hosting duties for the semifinals for the second-consecutive season despite dropping 3-of-4 games to Lafayette over the weekend. Army West Point clinched its spot with a 7-5 victory in nine innings against Lehigh on Sunday afternoon. The Black Knights were the last team to clinch, but moved up to the third-seed because of a 3-1 head-to-head record against Bucknell, who also is 10-10 in League play.

The Patriot League Championship Series is also a best 2-of-3 games scheduled for May 19-21 at the highest-remaining seed following the semifinal round. The Patriot League Champion will earn the League’s automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals. All Patriot League Championship games will be streamed live on the Patriot League Network (PLN).