CBD Photo Gallery: Bryant rallies to a 15-5 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson

Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs catcher Mickey Gasper (7) is congratulated after scoring a run by infielder Cole Fabio (1) and catcher Gaby Cruz (3) during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
The Bryant Bulldogs picked up a 15-5 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday afternoon in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Bryant starter James Karinchack struggled early giving up five runs over the first two innings but was able to settle down to pitch a total of six innings allowing only six hits and striking out nine batters. The Bulldogs were able to rally behind Karinchack on the mound as they scored 15 unanswered runs starting the in the third inning to pick up the 15-5 victory. You can check out some of the best pics from the game below while the full gallery is available by clicking here
.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights pitcher Joe Flack (22) rubs infielder Owen Vonesslinger’s (33) head after his first inning home run during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs catcher Mickey Gasper (7) makes a throw to first base during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights bench looks on during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs infielder Jimmy Titus (17) leads off first base during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs pitcher James Karinchak (6) throws a pitch during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights outfielder Mike Veit (20) attempts to bunt during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs catcher Mickey Gasper (7) looks into the dugout for the signs during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs first baseman Chris Wright (12) records a put out at first base during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs first baseman Chris Wright (12) swings for a pitch during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Bryant University Bulldogs catcher Mickey Gasper (7) is congratulated after scoring a run by infielder Cole Fabio (1) and catcher Gaby Cruz (3) during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights head coach Gary Puccio argues a call during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights outfielder Brandon Seltzer (9) talks to a batter on deck during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.
Friday, April 28, 2017; Smithfield, RI; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights infielder Matt McCann (1) heads home on a wild pitch during the Bulldogs 15-5 victory over the Knights in a NEC matchup.