2017 Senior CLASS Award Baseball Finalists Announced

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (April 27, 2017) – Ten NCAA® baseball student-athletes who excel both on and off the diamond were selected as finalists today for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award® in collegiate baseball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of finalists follows this release.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 candidates announced in March. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner. Fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through June 7. Fan votes will be combined with media and Division I head coaches’ votes to determine the winner. This year’s Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2017 College World Series® in June. For more information on all of the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

# #

Baseball Finalists

Tyler Buffett, Oklahoma State

Pat Krall, Clemson

Adrian Chinnery, Navy

Evan Kruczynski, East Carolina

Jackson Cramer, West Virginia

Hunter Schryver, Villanova

Anthony Critelli, Holy Cross

Brett Smith, Bucknell

Todd Czinege, Villanova

Caleb Stayton, Ball State