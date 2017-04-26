Illinois to wear Special Uniforms for “Honor and Serve Day”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois baseball team will wear special uniforms for the sixth annual “Honor and Serve Day” Sunday, May 7 at Illinois Field. The jerseys will be auctioned following the Illini’s game against Maryland at 1 p.m. CT to benefit a local charity.

Last year’s Honor and Serve Day auction raised $5,000 for Mix 94.5’s Christmas Wish to help families and children in the area during the holiday season. The Illinois baseball program has donated over $34,000 in the last five years to causes such as the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), Roundhouse shelter for homeless and runaway children and teens, and Crisis Nursery.

The series also features Friday’s “Lou Boudreau Day” and the “Bleacher Bum BBQ” with free BBQ for the first 500 fans, free Boudreau baseball cards, a special Boudreau ceremony and postgame fireworks. Saturday, May 6 is “Hail to the Orange Day” with free t-shirts for the first 300 fans.

Here they are. This year's Honor and Serve uniforms are absolute 🔥 » https://t.co/zKjthwm3ns pic.twitter.com/rIyOHHKifY — Illini Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) April 26, 2017