2017 NCBWA Division 2 National and Regional Polls for April 25th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) continues its tradition of NCAA Division II polls with its 2017 weekly surveys. Weekly polls will continue each week throughout the season.
2017 NCBWA DIVISION II POLL (APRIL 25)
Rk. School [1st place] Location Record Pts. Pvs.
1. Mercyhurst Erie, Pa. 31-3 359 1
2. Mount Olive Mount Olive, N.C. 42-7 357 4
3. Delta State Cleveland, Miss. 35-9 337 3
4. Chico State Chico, Calif. 34-7 324 6
5. Southern New Hampshire Manchester, N.H. 29-7 302 5
6. Lubbock Christian Lubbock, Texas 32-10 293 7
7. North Georgia Dahlonega, Ga. 36-8 287 8
8. Emporia State Emporia, Kan. 34-8 282 10
9. Tampa Tampa, Fla. 29-11 240 9
10. Azusa Pacific Azusa, Calif. 34-8 223 17
11. Northwood Midland, Mich. 33-9 216 20
t12. Minnesota State Mankato, Minn. 34-7 200 19
t12. West Chester West Chester, Pa. 26-7 200 14
14. Colorado Mesa Grand Junction, Colo. 34-8 190 23
15. Catawba Salisbury, N.C. 35-12 165 15
16. Felician Rutherford, N.J. 27-9 134 21
17. Southern Arkansas Magnolia, Ark. 33-10 111 2
18. Dixie State St. George, Utah 31-10-1 109 13
t19. North Alabama Florence, Ala. 30-15 93 –
t19. USC Aiken Aiken, S.C. 34-11 93 22
21. Texas A&M-Kingsville Kingsville, Texas 29-10 87 –
22. Southern Indiana Evansville, Ind. 24-16 50 –
23. Millersville Millersville, Pa. 26-14 37 24
24. California Baptist Riverside, Calif. 31-15 36 –
t25. Angelo State San Angelo, Texas 32-10 30 11
t25. Florida Southern Lakeland, Fla. 30-10 30 18
Also receiving votes: North Greenville, S.C. (37-13) 26; St. Cloud State, Minn. (32-12) 19; St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y. (26-12) 18; Walsh, Ohio (27-13) 9; UC San Diego, Calif. (28-11) 7; West Texas A&M (29-11) 5; Nova Southeastern, Fla. (28-15) 2; Arkansas Tech (29-16) 2; Georgia College (30-11) 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Indianapolis (Ind.), No. 16 West Texas A&M, No. 25 Quincy (Ill.)
REGIONAL POLLS
Atlantic Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Mercyhurst (Pa.) -13-
|31-3
|130
|1
|2
|West Chester (Pa.)
|26-7
|117
|2
|3
|Millersville (Pa.)
|26-14
|101
|3
|4
|Lock Haven (Pa.)
|27-11
|87
|5
|5
|Seton Hill (Pa.)
|26-15
|85
|4
|6
|Winston-Salem State (N.C.)
|29-14
|62
|6
|7
|Slippery Rock (Pa.)
|21-14
|49
|8
|8
|Shepherd (W. Va.)
|24-17
|30
|RV
|9
|Shippensburg (Pa.)
|21-18-1
|27
|10
|10
|West Liberty (W. Va.)
|22-15
|13
|7
Also receiving votes: Charleston, W. Va. (23-16) 12 points; East Stroudsburg, Pa. (18-18-1) 1 point; Fairmont State, W. Va. (22-18) 1 point.
Central Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Emporia State (Kan.) -8-
|34-8
|88
|2
|2
|Minnesota State -1-
|34-7
|82
|3
|3
|Southern Arkansas
|33-10
|76
|1
|4
|St. Cloud State (Minn.)
|32-12
|60
|4
|5
|Arkansas Tech
|29-16
|48
|7
|6
|Augustana (S.D.)
|30-15
|44
|8
|7
|Central Missouri
|28-12
|33
|9
|8
|Arkansas Monticello
|25-15
|30
|5
|9
|Southwest Baptist (Mo.)
|28-13
|18
|6
|10
|Missouri Western
|25-17
|13
|RV
Also receiving votes: Henderson State, Ark. (26-17) 2 points; Oklahoma Baptist (28-15) 1 point; Lindenwood, Mo. (25-16) 1 point.
East Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Southern New Hampshire -9-
|29-7
|90
|1
|2
|Felician (N.J.)
|27-9
|81
|2
|3
|St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.)
|26-12
|72
|3
|4
|LeMoyne (N.Y.)
|24-12
|55
|5
|5
|Southern Connecticut State
|21-10-1
|53
|4
|6
|Franklin Pierce (N.H.)
|24-12
|49
|6
|7
|Wilmington (Del.)
|25-14
|39
|7
|8
|New Haven (Conn.)
|18-9
|23
|8
|9
|Pace (N.Y.)
|23-13
|21
|9
|10
|LIU Post (N.Y.)
|20-14
|8
|NR
Also receiving votes: Chestnut Hill, Pa. (18-13-1) 2 points; Adelphi, N.Y. (21-18) 1 point; Nyack, N.Y. (20-14) 1 point.
Midwest Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Northwood (Mich.) -9-
|33-9
|90
|2
|2
|Southern Indiana
|24-16
|67
|6
|3
|Walsh (Ohio)
|27-13
|61
|4
|4
|Quincy (Ill.)
|23-16
|54
|3
|5
|Drury (Mo.)
|25-14
|51
|5
|6
|Grand Valley State (Mich.)
|26-16
|47
|7
|7
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|27-14
|44
|8
|8
|Indianapolis (Ind.)
|25-17
|29
|1
|9
|Illinois-Springfield
|26-15
|26
|10
|10
|Bellarmine (Ken.)
|27-15
|14
|RV
Also receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Mo. (27-13) 12 points; Malone, Ohio (26-14) 2 points.
South Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Delta State (Miss.) -7-
|35-9
|88
|1
|2
|Tampa (Fla.) -2-
|29-11
|81
|2
|3
|North Alabama
|30-15
|69
|4
|4
|Florida Southern
|30-10
|56
|3
|5
|Nova Southeastern (Fla.)
|28-15
|55
|5
|6
|West Alabama
|30-15
|51
|6
|7
|Valdosta State (Ga.)
|29-17
|29
|8
|8
|Florida Tech
|25-16
|21
|T9
|9
|Union (Tenn.)
|28-16
|20
|T9
|10
|Palm Beach Atlantic (Fla.)
|25-18
|12
|RV
Also receiving votes: Lynn, Fla. (26-18) 7 points; Rollins, Fla. (24-17) 5 points; West Florida (24-21) 1 point.
South Central Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Lubbock Christian (Texas) -4-
|32-10
|83
|1
|2
|Colorado Mesa -4-
|34-8
|82
|4
|3
|Texas A&M-Kingsville -1-
|29-10
|67
|5
|4
|Angelo State (Texas)
|32-10
|66
|2
|5
|West Texas A&M
|29-11
|62
|3
|6
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|25-16
|38
|6
|7
|Rogers State (Ark.)
|29-14
|26
|9
|8
|St. Edward’s (Texas)
|25-18
|20
|7
|Colorado Mines
|24-17
|20
|RV
|10
|Regis (Colo.)
|25-18
|9
|8
Also receiving votes: Tarleton State, Texas (25-19) 8 points; St. Mary, Texas (20-20) 5 points; Eastern New Mexico (29-17) 5 points; Cameron, Okla. (24-15) 4 points.
Southeast Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Mount Olive (N.C.) -11-
|42-7
|128
|1
|2
|North Georgia -2-
|36-8
|117
|2
|3
|Catawba College (N.C.)
|35-12
|102
|3
|4
|USC Aiken
|34-11
|95
|4
|5
|North Greenville (S.C.)
|37-13
|67
|5
|6
|Georgia College
|30-11
|58
|6
|7
|UNC Pembroke
|35-11
|55
|7
|8
|Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)
|29-17
|36
|8
|9
|Belmont Abbey (N.C.)
|30-15
|34
|9
|10
|Columbus State (Ga.)
|28-17
|14
|RV
Also receiving votes: Newberry, S.C. (31-19) 7 points; Tusculum, Tenn. (27-17) 2 points.
West Region
|RK
|School -First-Place Votes-
|W-L
|Pts.
|Previous
|1
|Chico State (Calif.) -8-
|34-7
|80
|1
|2
|Azusa Pacific (Calif.)
|34-8
|69
|3
|3
|Dixie State (Utah)
|31-10-1
|60
|2
|4
|California Baptist
|31-15
|55
|4
|5
|UC San Diego (Calif.)
|28-11
|54
|5
|6
|Cal. Poly Pomona
|25-18
|36
|8
|7
|Cal. St.-Monterey Bay
|26-16
|34
|7
|8
|Cal. St.-East Bay
|24-17
|14
|6
|9
|Western Oregon
|21-11
|12
|9
|10
|Cal. St.-Stanislaus
|27-14
|10
|RV
Also receiving votes: Point Loma, Calif. (24-16) 7 points; Central Washington (26-16) 7 points; Concordia-Irvine, Calif. (21-21) 2 points.