2017 NCBWA Division 2 National and Regional Polls for April 25th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) continues its tradition of NCAA Division II polls with its 2017 weekly surveys. Weekly polls will continue each week throughout the season.

2017 NCBWA DIVISION II POLL (APRIL 25)

Rk. School [1st place] Location Record Pts. Pvs.

1. Mercyhurst Erie, Pa. 31-3 359 1

2. Mount Olive Mount Olive, N.C. 42-7 357 4

3. Delta State Cleveland, Miss. 35-9 337 3

4. Chico State Chico, Calif. 34-7 324 6

5. Southern New Hampshire Manchester, N.H. 29-7 302 5

6. Lubbock Christian Lubbock, Texas 32-10 293 7

7. North Georgia Dahlonega, Ga. 36-8 287 8

8. Emporia State Emporia, Kan. 34-8 282 10

9. Tampa Tampa, Fla. 29-11 240 9

10. Azusa Pacific Azusa, Calif. 34-8 223 17

11. Northwood Midland, Mich. 33-9 216 20

t12. Minnesota State Mankato, Minn. 34-7 200 19

t12. West Chester West Chester, Pa. 26-7 200 14

14. Colorado Mesa Grand Junction, Colo. 34-8 190 23

15. Catawba Salisbury, N.C. 35-12 165 15

16. Felician Rutherford, N.J. 27-9 134 21

17. Southern Arkansas Magnolia, Ark. 33-10 111 2

18. Dixie State St. George, Utah 31-10-1 109 13

t19. North Alabama Florence, Ala. 30-15 93 –

t19. USC Aiken Aiken, S.C. 34-11 93 22

21. Texas A&M-Kingsville Kingsville, Texas 29-10 87 –

22. Southern Indiana Evansville, Ind. 24-16 50 –

23. Millersville Millersville, Pa. 26-14 37 24

24. California Baptist Riverside, Calif. 31-15 36 –

t25. Angelo State San Angelo, Texas 32-10 30 11

t25. Florida Southern Lakeland, Fla. 30-10 30 18

Also receiving votes: North Greenville, S.C. (37-13) 26; St. Cloud State, Minn. (32-12) 19; St. Thomas Aquinas, N.Y. (26-12) 18; Walsh, Ohio (27-13) 9; UC San Diego, Calif. (28-11) 7; West Texas A&M (29-11) 5; Nova Southeastern, Fla. (28-15) 2; Arkansas Tech (29-16) 2; Georgia College (30-11) 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Indianapolis (Ind.), No. 16 West Texas A&M, No. 25 Quincy (Ill.)

REGIONAL POLLS

Atlantic Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Mercyhurst (Pa.) -13- 31-3 130 1 2 West Chester (Pa.) 26-7 117 2 3 Millersville (Pa.) 26-14 101 3 4 Lock Haven (Pa.) 27-11 87 5 5 Seton Hill (Pa.) 26-15 85 4 6 Winston-Salem State (N.C.) 29-14 62 6 7 Slippery Rock (Pa.) 21-14 49 8 8 Shepherd (W. Va.) 24-17 30 RV 9 Shippensburg (Pa.) 21-18-1 27 10 10 West Liberty (W. Va.) 22-15 13 7

Also receiving votes: Charleston, W. Va. (23-16) 12 points; East Stroudsburg, Pa. (18-18-1) 1 point; Fairmont State, W. Va. (22-18) 1 point.

Central Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Emporia State (Kan.) -8- 34-8 88 2 2 Minnesota State -1- 34-7 82 3 3 Southern Arkansas 33-10 76 1 4 St. Cloud State (Minn.) 32-12 60 4 5 Arkansas Tech 29-16 48 7 6 Augustana (S.D.) 30-15 44 8 7 Central Missouri 28-12 33 9 8 Arkansas Monticello 25-15 30 5 9 Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 28-13 18 6 10 Missouri Western 25-17 13 RV

Also receiving votes: Henderson State, Ark. (26-17) 2 points; Oklahoma Baptist (28-15) 1 point; Lindenwood, Mo. (25-16) 1 point.

East Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Southern New Hampshire -9- 29-7 90 1 2 Felician (N.J.) 27-9 81 2 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 26-12 72 3 4 LeMoyne (N.Y.) 24-12 55 5 5 Southern Connecticut State 21-10-1 53 4 6 Franklin Pierce (N.H.) 24-12 49 6 7 Wilmington (Del.) 25-14 39 7 8 New Haven (Conn.) 18-9 23 8 9 Pace (N.Y.) 23-13 21 9 10 LIU Post (N.Y.) 20-14 8 NR

Also receiving votes: Chestnut Hill, Pa. (18-13-1) 2 points; Adelphi, N.Y. (21-18) 1 point; Nyack, N.Y. (20-14) 1 point.

Midwest Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Northwood (Mich.) -9- 33-9 90 2 2 Southern Indiana 24-16 67 6 3 Walsh (Ohio) 27-13 61 4 4 Quincy (Ill.) 23-16 54 3 5 Drury (Mo.) 25-14 51 5 6 Grand Valley State (Mich.) 26-16 47 7 7 Wayne State (Mich.) 27-14 44 8 8 Indianapolis (Ind.) 25-17 29 1 9 Illinois-Springfield 26-15 26 10 10 Bellarmine (Ken.) 27-15 14 RV

Also receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Mo. (27-13) 12 points; Malone, Ohio (26-14) 2 points.

South Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Delta State (Miss.) -7- 35-9 88 1 2 Tampa (Fla.) -2- 29-11 81 2 3 North Alabama 30-15 69 4 4 Florida Southern 30-10 56 3 5 Nova Southeastern (Fla.) 28-15 55 5 6 West Alabama 30-15 51 6 7 Valdosta State (Ga.) 29-17 29 8 8 Florida Tech 25-16 21 T9 9 Union (Tenn.) 28-16 20 T9 10 Palm Beach Atlantic (Fla.) 25-18 12 RV

Also receiving votes: Lynn, Fla. (26-18) 7 points; Rollins, Fla. (24-17) 5 points; West Florida (24-21) 1 point.

South Central Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Lubbock Christian (Texas) -4- 32-10 83 1 2 Colorado Mesa -4- 34-8 82 4 3 Texas A&M-Kingsville -1- 29-10 67 5 4 Angelo State (Texas) 32-10 66 2 5 West Texas A&M 29-11 62 3 6 Arkansas-Fort Smith 25-16 38 6 7 Rogers State (Ark.) 29-14 26 9 8 St. Edward’s (Texas) 25-18 20 7 Colorado Mines 24-17 20 RV 10 Regis (Colo.) 25-18 9 8

Also receiving votes: Tarleton State, Texas (25-19) 8 points; St. Mary, Texas (20-20) 5 points; Eastern New Mexico (29-17) 5 points; Cameron, Okla. (24-15) 4 points.

Southeast Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Mount Olive (N.C.) -11- 42-7 128 1 2 North Georgia -2- 36-8 117 2 3 Catawba College (N.C.) 35-12 102 3 4 USC Aiken 34-11 95 4 5 North Greenville (S.C.) 37-13 67 5 6 Georgia College 30-11 58 6 7 UNC Pembroke 35-11 55 7 8 Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) 29-17 36 8 9 Belmont Abbey (N.C.) 30-15 34 9 10 Columbus State (Ga.) 28-17 14 RV

Also receiving votes: Newberry, S.C. (31-19) 7 points; Tusculum, Tenn. (27-17) 2 points.

West Region

RK School -First-Place Votes- W-L Pts. Previous 1 Chico State (Calif.) -8- 34-7 80 1 2 Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 34-8 69 3 3 Dixie State (Utah) 31-10-1 60 2 4 California Baptist 31-15 55 4 5 UC San Diego (Calif.) 28-11 54 5 6 Cal. Poly Pomona 25-18 36 8 7 Cal. St.-Monterey Bay 26-16 34 7 8 Cal. St.-East Bay 24-17 14 6 9 Western Oregon 21-11 12 9 10 Cal. St.-Stanislaus 27-14 10 RV

Also receiving votes: Point Loma, Calif. (24-16) 7 points; Central Washington (26-16) 7 points; Concordia-Irvine, Calif. (21-21) 2 points.