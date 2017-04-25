2017 D3baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 for April 25th

Here is this week’s 2017 D3Baseball.com/NCBWA Top 25 Poll for April 25th.

School (1st votes) Rec Pts Prev.

1 Shenandoah (16) 31-3 615 1

2 LaGrange (8) 38-4 604 2

3 Birmingham-Southern (1) 32-6 576 4

4 Texas-Tyler 31-5 535 6

5 Wooster 24-5 500 7

6 UW-Whitewater 23-5 487 3

7 Johns Hopkins 28-6 467 9

8 Cortland 29-7 447 5

9 Oswego State 23-8 384 14

10 Tufts 21-5-1 364 8

11 Centenary (La.) 31-7 353 10

12 Salisbury 30-8 345 16

13 La Roche 26-6 328 17

14 Randolph-Macon 24-10 251 11

15 St. John Fisher 23-6 250 18

16 TCNJ 23-8 229 13

17 Texas-Dallas 28-9 227 15

18 Salve Regina 27-5 196 21

19 Washington and Jefferson 23-7 143 19

20 Washington U. 20-8 134 20

21 Cal Lutheran 26-9 130 22

22 St. Joseph’s (Maine) 26-6 93 24

23 Mount Union 25-7 81 23

24 Alvernia 23-10-2 59 12

25 Southern Maine 22-7 52 rv

Dropped out: No. 25 Emory.

Others receiving votes: Emory 48, Bethel (Minn.) 44, DePauw 38, Misericordia 24, Otterbein 22, Adrian 15, Keystone 13, Denison 12, Linfield 10, St. Scholastica 9, Westfield State 7, Augustana (Ill.) 6, Wheaton (Mass.) 5, St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 4, Castleton 3, Thomas More 3, Webster 2, Rochester Tech 2, Arcadia 1, Marietta 1, UMass.-Boston 1, WPI 1.

The D3baseball.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly. Full members of NCAA Division III are eligible.