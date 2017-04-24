College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

Video of the Day: J.T. Genovese makes an Amazing Catch

America East
Comments

Tuesday, March 21, 2017; Providence, RI; Albany Great Danes celebrate scoring a run during the Bears 13-5 victory over the Great Danes.

Here is the Video of the Day from Sunday in which Albany pitcher J.T. Genovese makes a behind the back catch on a comebacker. You can check it out below.

 

This catch by J.T. Genovese 👀🔥 #SCtop10

A post shared by America East (@americaeast) on

College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme