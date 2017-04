CBD Photo Gallery: USF Dons defeat Santa Clara 12-7

The USF Dons defeated the Santa Clara Broncos 12-7 to claim the rubber game of their WCC series. You can check out the best pics from the game below. You can check out the rest of my work by clicking here.

4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons catcher Dominic Miroglio (26) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons infielder Nico Giarratano (6) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons outfielder Matt Sinatro (4) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Santa Clara Broncos pitcher Alonzo Billips (31) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Santa Clara Broncos catcher Lucas Eliason (16) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons pitcher Joey Carney (15) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons outfielder Harrison Bruce (20) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Santa Clara Broncos outfielder Tyler Meditz (5) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons pitcher Brendan Jenkins (40) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons pitcher Daniel Slominski (45) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Santa Clara Broncos shortstop John Cresto (10) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons catcher Dominic Miroglio (26) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons pitcher Benji Post (41) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons pitcher Scott Parker (22) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Santa Clara Broncos pitcher Luke Genova (44) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. Santa Clara Broncos pitcher Alex Barden (32) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons catcher Dominic Miroglio (26) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons infielder Nico Giarratano (6) and Head Coach Nino Giarratano Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball 4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons infielder Riley Helland (25) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball