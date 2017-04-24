College Baseball Daily

CBD Photos of the Week for April 24th

4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
Dons win 12-7.
San Francisco Dons infielder Nico Giarratano (6) and Head Coach Nino Giarratano
Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball

Here are the CBD Photos of the Week for April 24th from our team of photographers from across the country. Check them out below.

4/23/17: USF BASE vs SCU at Stephen Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Dons win 12-7. San Francisco Dons catcher Dominic Miroglio (26) Image by Chris M. Leung for USF Dons Baseball
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Lucas Tancas is all smiler after hitting his home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Tuesday, April 18, 2017; Northboro, MA; WPI Engineers outfielder Ryan Tropeano (10) slides into second base with MIT Engineers infielder John Drago (10) awaits the throw during the WPI Engineers 12-4 victory over the MIT Engineers in a NEWMAC conference matchup.
BYU short stop, Daniel Schneemann covers 3rd and catches Kevin Collard diving back to the bag – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Banuelos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alex Guenette gets his body in front of the ball keeping the runners from advancing – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
