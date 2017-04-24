2017 NCBWA Top 30 Poll (April 24th)

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA Division I polls for the 20th year with its 2017 weekly surveys. Polls will be circulated from Feb. 20-June 30 (weekly through June 5) following the 71st annual NCAA World Series in Omaha, Neb., at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, displaying a 32-3 record, took over the top spot on March 27 and has stayed there for five straight weeks. Louisville stays at No. 2, TCU moves up to No. 3, Clemson stays at No. 4 and North Carolina rounds out the top five. Seven of the top 10 return from last week’s poll.

The current survey has representation by 12 different conferences (12 for the season) among the 300 baseball-playing schools in the 2017 NCAA Division I ranks. The rankings of 2012 had a NCBWA-poll record 22 different DI conferences and independents rated at least one week while 16 separate circuits had team rankings in ‘16. For more information or to join the NCBWA, please go to ncbwa.com.

The 2017 poll voters come from 40 college baseball writers and related media persons from throughout the nation.

NCBWA DIVISION I POLL (APRIL 24)

Rk. School Conference Record Pvs.

1. Oregon State Pac-12 32-3 1

2. Louisville ACC 33-6 2

3. TCU Big 12 30-8 7

4. Clemson ACC 33-8 4

5. North Carolina ACC 31-9 3

6. Texas Tech Big 12 33-10 5

7. Kentucky SEC 28-13 12

8. Virginia ACC 33-10 11

9. Auburn SEC 30-12 14

10. Arizona Pac-12 26-12 6

11. Florida SEC 27-13 13

12. Arkansas SEC 32-10 10

13. Mississippi State SEC 28-14 16

14. Long Beach State Big West 25-13 17

15. LSU SEC 26-14 8

16. St. John’s Big East 29-5 19

17. Cal State Fullerton Big West 24-14 9

18. Michigan Big Ten 31-9 15

19. Wake Forest ACC 29-13 18

20. Stanford Pac-12 23-12 29

21. Houston American Athletic 27-12 22

22. Mercer Southern 35-7 27

23. Texas A&M SEC 28-13 25

24. Maryland Big Ten 28-11 –

25. West Virginia Big 12 23-15 24

26. USF American Athletic 32-8 30

27. South Carolina SEC 24-15 23

28. Southern Miss Conference USA 30-12 25

29. San Diego West Coast 27-11 26

30. Louisiana Sun Belt 26-14-1 –

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Baylor, Binghamton, BYU, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Dallas Baptist, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Illinois-Chicago, Jackson State, Jacksonville, Kent State, Loyola-Marymount, McNeese State, Minnesota, Missouri State, Navy, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, San Diego State, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech, Texas, UCF, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wright State, Yale.

Dropped out: Oklahoma (21), Oregon (28).

By conference: SEC 8, ACC 5, Big 12 3, Pac-12 3, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Big West 2, Big East 1, Conference USA 1, Southern 1, Sun Belt 1, West Coast 1.

