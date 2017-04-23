College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

Long Beach State Proves To Be More Than UCI Can Handle In 8-2 Victory

General CBB News
Comments
David Banuelos went 1 for 4 – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brock Lundquist was one of 4 Dirt Bags to collect 2 hits – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brooks Stotler – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adrian Damla – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Adrian Damla scores one of the two Eaters runs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Lucas Tancas watches his hit sail over the left field fence in the 3rd for his 5th home run of the season – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Lucas Tancas is all smiler after hitting his home run – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ramsey Romano went 2 for 5 with 1 RBI – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Banuelos – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keston Hiura is tagged out by Laine Huffman caught stealing – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brooks Stotler was the only Dirt Bag to score more than once. Stotler scored 2 of the 8 Long Beach runs – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alex Guenette gets his body in front of the ball keeping the runners from advancing – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Devin Pettengill – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Dailin Lee – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Alex Guenette looks at Laine Huffman in the dirt after being knocked down by the pitch – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brock Lundquist – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Ramsey Romano is caught stealing by Mikey Duarte – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Evan Cassolato – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Jarren Duran forces Keston Hiura to starts the double play in the 7th – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Updated: April 23, 2017 — 1:34 am
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme