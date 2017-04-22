College Baseball Daily

BYU Battles Back Against USD in 9-8 Win

CBD Photo Gallery, West Coast Conference
Paul Kunst, Kyle Dean – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos

BYU defeated San Diego 9-8 on Friday evening in comeback fashion. Here are some of the best pics from the game.

Colton Shaver stretches for the ball to force Colton Waltner at 3rd – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
BYU short stop, Daniel Schneemann covers 3rd and catches Kevin Collard diving back to the bag – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Clawson spent a lot of the game diving for balls in the dirt – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Colton Shaver – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keaton Kringlen – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Hunter Mercado-Hood – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Roman Garcia – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
– Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Colton Waltner – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Colton Shaver – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brennon Anderson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Brennon Anderson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Keaton Kringlen – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Riley Adams is tagged out by Tanner Chauncey trying to score on a wild pitch – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Kevin Collard – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
Paul Kunst, Kyle Dean – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
David Clawson – Photo By David Cohen, BHEphotos
