2017 NCBWA Division 3 Poll for April 18th

DALLAS (NCBWA) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association continues its tradition of NCAA polls with the NCBWA/D3baseball.com Division III Poll. Weekly polls continue through the NCAA Division III Championship.

The D3baseball.com Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly.

2017 NCBWA/D3BASEBALL.COM DIVISION III POLL (APRIL 18)

Rk. School [1st place] Location Record Pts. Pvs.

1. Shenandoah [12] Winchester, Va. 27-3 597 1

2. LaGrange [10] LaGrange, Ga. 35-4 591 4

3. UW-Whitewater [3] Whitewater, Wis. 20-3 570 3

4. Birmingham-Southern Birmingham, Ala. 29-6 567 2

5. Cortland Cortland, N.Y. 28-5 526 6

6. Texas-Tyler Tyler, Texas 28-5 509 5

7. Wooster Wooster, Ohio 19-5 436 8

8. Tufts Medford, Mass. 18-3-1 417 7

9. Johns Hopkins Baltimore, Md. 24-6 415 10

10. Centenary Shreveport, La. 29-6 386 9

11. Randolph-Macon Ashland, Va. 23-8 306 13

12. Alvernia Reading, Pa. 23-5-2 302 11

13. TCNJ Ewing, N.J. 20-6 292 19

14. Oswego State Oswego, N.Y. 19-7 284 14

15. Texas-Dallas Richardson, Texas 25-8 269 15

16. Salisbury Salisbury, Md. 26-8 263 18

17. La Roche Pittsburgh, Pa. 21-6 220 22

18. St. John Fisher Pittsford, N.Y. 18-6 168 25

19. Washington and Jefferson Washington, Pa. 18-5 128 17

20. Washington U. St. Louis, Mo. 18-8 125 16

21. Salve Regina Newport, R.I. 20-4 119 –

22. Cal Lutheran Thousand Oaks, Calif. 22-9 104 12

23. Mount Union Alliance, Ohio 22-5 79 –

24. St. Joseph’s (Maine) Standish, Maine 20-4 78 21

25. Emory Atlanta, Ga. 24-11 59 –

Also receiving votes: Bethel (Minn.) 45, DePauw 42, Otterbein 38, Augustana (Ill.) 34, Denison 29, Pacific Lutheran 23, St. Scholastica 18, Southern Maine 18, Keystone 12, Webster 10, Adrian 8, Thomas More 8, Rowan 7, Misericordia 6, Concordia-Chicago 4, Occidental 4, Wheaton (Mass.) 4, Willamette 3, Arcadia 1, Marietta 1.

Dropped out: No. 20 Denison; No. 23 Otterbein; No. 24 Augustana.